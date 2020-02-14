The Daily Media: 48 Moves to Know

Want to share your news with us and see your name and company in our weekly Media Moves roundup? Email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com.

1. Colleen Sherin is now president of Coterie.

2. Christiane Mack is now chief content operations officer at Condé Nast.

3. Amber Valletta is the new sustainability editor of British Vogue.

4. Alex White is now fashion director of Elle.

5. Kate Lanphear has left Marie Claire.

6. Erin Grant is now a consulting VP at LaForce NY.

7. Meera Bhatia is now president of expert services at TechStyle Fashion Group.

8. Catherine Pike is now senior director of retail at Vuori.

9. Amy Prenner is now head of West Coast and SVP of new business and strategy at Brandstyle Communications.

10. Candice Hufler has been promoted to PR manager at Foundation. Mia Batanksy has been promoted to junior account executive. Meanwhile Maria Malonoski is now PR director at the company and Nikki Croney is now a PR supervisor.

11. Brigitte Timmins is now director of earned media at Bloomingdale’s.

12. Jessica Manno is now a senior PR manager at Lividini & Co.

13. Jenny Hong is now an assistant account executive in the beauty and wellness division at Paul Wilmot Communications.

14. Carolyn Cost has joined SHADOW‘s fashion and retail division.

15. CJ Obediente is now an account executive, PR at Full Picture.

16. Curtis George Kelly is now director of consumer and lifestyle at Jonesworks.

17. Abraham Martinez is now the social media manager at Supergreat.

18. Beatrice Jimenez is now a senior account supervisor at Beauty SEEN.

19. Delia Carnero is now a senior account manager at Krupp Group.

20. Kim Ballen is now a junior account executive at Kucerak + Company.

21. Adriane Jefferson is now VP at AZIONE. Meanwhile, Nicole Albert is now a junior account executive.

22. Claire Schultz is now a PR manager at Heather Magidsohn Consulting.

Plus!

23. PR Consulting is now representing Thebe Magugu.

24. Karla Otto is now representing Alexis.

25. Purple Los Angeles is now representing DSquared2 for VIP and influencer strategy.

26. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is now representing Pinterest.

27. HL Group is now representing Tory Burch Fragrance and ThirdLove.

28. ICA is now representing Nasty Gal and Nisse.

29. BPCM is now representing Tata Harper in the US.

30. The Creative NYC is now representing FOPE Vicenza.

31. Foundation is now representing EM Cosmetics.

32. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Clergerie.

33. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Pulleez.

34. THINK is now representing VIVOBarefoot, Stadium, and Bibhu Mohapatra for New York Fashion Week.

35. Agentry PR is now representing Desigual in the US.

36. SHADOW is now representing Express and FaceGym.

37. Bradbury Lewis is now representing Teuta Matoshi and Lirika Matoshi.

38. Sho+Co is now representing Mia Becar for VIP and influencer services.

39. IHPR is now representing Rails.

40. AZIONE is now representing Club Monaco, iRi, Osmosis Beauty, Skin Inc, Sol de Janeiro, and SuperOrdinary.

41. Creative Media Marketing is now representing Ole Henriksen and Revolution Beauty.

42. Tuke Consulting is now representing Salt.

43. Beauty SEEN is now representing Shen Beauty.

44. Beach House PR is now representing Youngblood and Good Dye Young.

45. Elyse Koenig is now representing Tame The Beast and Guide Beauty.

46. Shamoon Marketing Communications is now representing Sobel Skin Rx, Dr. Howard Sobel, and Sobel Skin.

47. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Fajers, The Glow, and Lisa Carmen Wang.

48. Phyllis London is now representing Robinson Pelham.

