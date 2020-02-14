Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Which fashion designer teamed up with Samsung to design its new flip phone?
Samsung released a first look at the Thom Browne edition of its Galaxy Z flip phone this week. The phone is sleek grey, adorned with Browne’s signature stripes. The tech also exemplifies his aesthetic — all of the app icons look hand-stitched in “classic text;” the phone’s sound cues include a typewriter keyboard, an analogue ringtone, and a shoe tapping on the floor; finally, old-school Venetian blinds appear on the screen every time you turn the phone off and on. Naturally, Browne and Samsung have a whole suite to complete the look, including matching earbuds and a wristwatch.
Which beloved designer is rumored to be launching an eco-friendly collection?
Phoebe Philo is rumored to be launching an eco-conscious collection. Sources say she has already interviewed designers for a new venture, and that Johann Rupert, chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont, is a potential backer. An insider also claims Philo initially planned to create her own line when she left Chloé in 2006, but she put it on hold when LVMH offered her the top job at Céline in 2008. “She has always wanted to do her own thing, but it costs so much money,” the source said. Philo has been quiet ever since stepping down from Celine in late 2017. Richemont declined to comment.
What word did Presley Gerber get tattooed on his face?
Presley Gerber now has “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattooed on his face. Both the model and his tattoo artist, Jon Boy, posted several shots of the new ink on social media over the weekend. Gerber even posted a video on the tattooing process, which at the time of this writing, has garnered 1,841 comments voicing some very strong opinions about Gerber’s decision.
Which of the following people did NOT appear on the NYFW runway this season?
Miley Cyrus appeared on Marc Jacobs' runway, Debbie Harry walked and performed for Coach, and Jillian Mercado made a splash on The Blondes' catwalk.
Which NYC landmark was the location of Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2020 show?
Brandon Maxwell held his Fall 2020 show at the Natural History Museum in New York, with its fantastic dioramas as his runway’s backdrop. The designer’s signature aesthetic was presented: a collection of well tailored, timeless silhouettes and staple pieces. Eveningwear is where Maxwell get most inventive, and this season might be his most risqué yet. Belly-baring and sheer looks — including a stand-out gown made only of army-green organza draped from the neck — prove his trademark minimalism is actually quite versatile.
