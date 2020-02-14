Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

Phoebe Philo is rumored to be launching an eco-conscious collection. Sources say she has already interviewed designers for a new venture, and that Johann Rupert, chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont, is a potential backer. An insider also claims Philo initially planned to create her own line when she left Chloé in 2006, but she put it on hold when LVMH offered her the top job at Céline in 2008. “She has always wanted to do her own thing, but it costs so much money,” the source said. Philo has been quiet ever since stepping down from Celine in late 2017. Richemont declined to comment.