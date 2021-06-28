Maison Kitsuné Joins Forces With Montblanc For Foxy Capsule

It was a special night at Maison Kitsuné Paris’ Soho flagship last Thursday—with cocktails abounding, DJs spinning, and post-pandemic conversations stirring up as influencers and industry players alike convened to toast to the label’s latest collaboration with Montblanc.

Montblanc—the century-old brand beloved for its collection of watches, travel accessories, stationary, and jewelry—has joined forces with the Paris-based label for its own celebration of Maison Kitsuné’s Art de Vivre attitude. The collaboration marks Montblanc’s first-ever lifestyle venture, with an expansion of its traditional offering inspired by Maison Kitsuné’s stylish sensibility.

For Montblanc chief executive officer Nicolas Baretzki, the collaboration with Maison Kitsuné could not have been more timely, noting that the brand—which currently serves the market of leather goods, writing instruments, and watches—is in need of a global, more comprehensive approach and has plans to expand their offering into additional product categories.

The Parisian label, known primarily for its undeniably cool disposition, has always been a powerhouse in the fashion-lifestyle realm, touting a sleek ready to wear line, as well as an impressive list of lifestyle ventures—music label Kitsuné Musique and coffee roastery, bar, restaurant enterprise Café Kitsuné. And now, with its latest capsule debut, the label has brought Montblanc a step closer to its expansion goals, with a sleek makeover of its leather goods.

As for the capsule, Montblanc’s leather expertise blends seamlessly with Maison Kitsuné’s style sensibility. The resulting offering boasts a collection of leather goods monogrammed with Maison Kitsuné’s signature Camo Fox motif. Wallets, belts, chic carry-alls, writing accessories and leather notebooks, and special-edition Montblanc MB 01 smart headphones all sport the navy fox print. The print-adorned offering comes as a surprise for Montblanc, whose aesthetic typically taps a neutrals-only palette.

To bring the collaboration full circle for the Maison Kitsuné lifestyle brand, the collaboration also incorporated music into the mix, with an exclusive soundtrack created with musical artist Matveï out now—on Spotify and in vinyl.

