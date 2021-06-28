This Is How You Can Catch The Marc Jacobs Show In NYC Tonight

Happy Marc day! Marc Jacobs is presenting his Fall Winter ’21 show tonight in New York City—following a surprise announcement about his return to the runway earlier this month.

And if you’re in the city, you can be part of the magic, as the anticipated show will be projected on to the facade of Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue. The show will be projected on a loop from 7PM – 11PM this evening, giving onlookers a front row vantage point to witness what’s new for Fall ’21. The show itself will be taking place not too far away, at The New York Public Library.

The experience kicks-off a long term partnership between Bergdorf Goodman and Marc Jacobs. From September 2021, Bergdorf Goodman will be the exclusive global retailer to offer Runway Marc Jacobs collections to customers.

See you on Fifth Ave tonight!

