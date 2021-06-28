Multi-Creative Rocco Valentine is the Hero the NYC Fashion Scene Needs

Though held in high esteem for setting trends worldwide, the fashion industry in New York City is notoriously cutthroat, chewing up and spitting people out left and right. Creating longevity in the field is difficult enough, but maintaining a warm and welcoming disposition in the face of widespread unfriendliness can be even harder. New York City-based creative Rocco Valentine has cemented himself on the scene as the vital bridge to that gap, bringing his creative expertise and affectionate character to instantly enhance everything he touches. With over eight years of experience in the industry, Valentine made a name for himself through his work with e-commerce brands, an aspect of styling oft-overshadowed by its editorial counterpart. After being taken under the wing of NYC fashion maven Brianna Lance at the start of his career, Valentine flourished on his own by elevating online retailers like Urban Outfitters to new heights of popularity with his fashion-forward talents. Thanks to his charm and sunny disposition, Valentine quickly befriended many of the models on the set of his jobs, particularly those fresh to the overwhelming aspects of working in New York City. After witnessing first-hand many girls fall prey to the dark side of the city and its nightlife, Valentine took it upon himself to act as a mother hen to these new faces, guiding them with his years of expertise on how to make the right moves for their career, while not falling into the trap of fraternizing with the wrong people.

His pure intentions fostered multifaceted relationships with a multitude of these models, with Valentine helping expertly style them for various industry events out of the goodness of his own heart. Valentine describes the extracurricular as the “cherry on top” of his work, as he has a genuine investment in helping the girls grow into the best version of themselves. After years under his belt of dressing such beautiful women both on and off of set, the NYC creative was motivated to launch his own line of swimwear, inspired deeply by the muses in his life. Created alongside co-founder Bianca Ubeda, Valentine dreamed up Inez Valentine Swimwear, a line of gorgeous and sustainably made pieces that take cues from Ubeda’s Latina heritage and Valentine’s queer identity. The duo’s designs were developed in a women-run facility in Los Angeles and uniquely crafted from recycled water bottles, adding a two-for-one punch of female empowerment and an environmentally conscious ethos to the collection. Since its launch in thesummer of 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Inez Valentine has made headlines throughout the industry thanks to its beautiful designs, coupled with unparalleled craftsmanship. Between his lauded styling career, buzzing swimwear line, and roster of close relationships with models and industry titans alike, chances are you’ve heard the name Rocco Valentine before. Now, Valentine is ready to step into his own, bringing his talent and kind spirit out from behind the scenes and into the public eye. To never miss a beat on Valentine’s continually expanding repertoire, make sure to follow the NYC creative on Instagram.

