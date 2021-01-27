Inside The RealReal’s Swanky New Brooklyn Store

The RealReal has opened up shop in Cobble Hill. The expansive 2,500-square-foot location is the designer resale giant’s first foray into the borough (there are already TRR boutiques in Soho and on the UES), and with interest in luxury consignment continuing to surge, it looks like Brooklynites seeking unique pieces will be like proverbial kids in a candy store.

Located at 163 Court Street, the airy space features womenswear and menswear ready-to-wear, plus footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, watches, and home and art. To give the Brooklyn outpost its own distinctive vibe, there’s a hand-painted tile mural by local artist Cassie Griffin, which compliments sustainable cork flooring and plywood cabinetry. There’s also on-site cleaning, repairs, and bespoke alteration services, and two luxury consignment offices and complimentary fine jewelry/watch/handbag expert valuations (so if you’re planning a spring clear out, take note.)

In January, you’ll receive a $100 TRR credit for consigning at any store, including this new one, so we scored some insider intel about what’s trending and in-demand now.

Most wanted in womenswear: Isabel Marant, Marni, Acne Studios, Chloé.

Best sellers: Prada, Chanel.

Trending in menswear: designer outerwear, knitwear, streetwear.

Most wanted in menswear: Thom Browne, Rick Owens, Maison Margiela, Dior Homme.

Best sellers: Gucci, Louis Vuitton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therealreal (@therealreal)

Trending in jewelry: unbranded diamonds and minimalist gold jewelry for everyday. Accessible pieces from Anita Ko, Louis Vuitton, Maria Tash.

Most wanted: Rolex, Cartier watches; Tiffany & Co., Cartier jewelry.

Trending in home & art: vintage one-of-a-kind ceramics.

Most wanted: pieces by iconic artists like John Baldassari, Ellsworth Kelly, Bruce Nauman, and emerging artists like Rebecca Rich.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.