Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Sarah Burke is the new editor in chief of them.

Honolulu-native Sarah Burke has been named as top editor of Condé Nast’s next-generation LGBTQ+ community platform, them.. Burke joins the outlet from VICE, most recently overseeing the production of the documentary series Transnational, which highlights issues around transgender rights globally. In her new role, which she begins on October 11, she will spearhead them.’s content creation across digital, video, and social platforms. “I am so thrilled that Sarah is taking the helm at them.,” Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer, said. “Her background reporting on LGBTQ issues, race, gender and identity, coupled with her experience leading teams across platforms at VICE, made her a natural choice for this role. I look forward to watching the brand continue to grow its community and reach new audiences under her leadership.” According to a media alert, in September 2021, them.’s unique views were up 43.3% and time spent was up 12.7% year on year. Bonne chance!

breaking twitter silence to share some important ✨personal news✨ i'm ridiculously honored and excited to be taking over as editor-in-chief of @them !! https://t.co/yVlm6FaeR7 — Sarah Burke (@sarahlubyburke) October 4, 2021

Schiaparelli gets a permanent home at Bergdorf Goodman

Daniel Roseberry and architect Daniel Romualdez have come together to design a permanent home for Schiaparelli at New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman. The space is inspired by the original decor seen in Elsa Schiaparelli’s salons in Paris in the 1930s, with the addition of gilded gold elements which have become a Roseberry hallmark in recent couture and ready to wear collections. Opening on October 12, the BG outpost marks the first time that the French house will have a permanent space outside of Paris since it was purchased and relaunched by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle in 2012. The shop-in-shop will offer ready to wear, leather goods, jewelry, made-to-order items, and an exclusive capsule collection of 10 cocktail dresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

Messika hosts its first High Jewelry fashion show—with a star-studded audience and runway

Guests gathered at the historic Ritz Paris for the Messika by Kate Moss Fashion Show on Sunday. Valérie Messika and Kate Moss celebrated their ongoing creative collaboration with a unique show, which welcomed the likes of Cardi B, Toni Garrn, and Tina Kunakey—all wearing glittering pieces from the haute joillerie maison, mais oui! And indeed, on the catwalk things were no less starry, with top models including Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Isabeli Fontana, Constance Jablonski, and Edita Vilkevičiūtė sashaying in Messika by Kate Moss pieces.

Wear your love for the city thanks to Magnolia Bakery x New York or Nowhere

Beloved NYC institution Magnolia Bakery has collaborated with New York or Nowhere, on a limited-edition capsule in celebration of their shared city roots. Both brands have come together on a line which includes tote bags, cute caps, t-shirts, artwork, and a sweatsuit. The collection launched online over the weekend, and marked the moment with a one-day-only pop-up shop at the West Village location. Banana pudding and retail therapy? Say no more… view the collection online here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYON™ (@newyorkornowhere)

It’s National Consignment Day! Here’s what The RealReal has planned…

Every fashion editor’s best kept secret, The RealReal, has been busy as of late. The platform has launched the Circular ReSource Lab, a research hub to test and learn new methods in a bid to create impactful solutions to the fashion waste crisis. The company is also partnering with luxury fashion e-commerce site Mytheresa, with consignors of handbags with a resale value of $750+ on TRR receiving a $200 voucher for Mytheresa. The online marketplace is also bringing the ReCollection upcycling program to shoppers: a zero-waste collection created from damaged pieces, designed by The RealReal and upcycled in New York City. Happy consigning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therealreal (@therealreal)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.