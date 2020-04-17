10 Spa-Worthy Robes for Lounging in Style

Loungewear is now everyday wear. Whether you’re wearing those sweatpants for the fifth day in a row or are perpetually pajama-bound, comfort is essential. And what better to top off that casual look than an ultra comfy robe? We present a selection you’ll want to caress with luxe textures and fabrics to make you feel, well, right at home!

1. GIRAFFE AT HOME Dolce Chenille Hoodie Robe, $167



2. KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE Velvet Robe, $358



3. SKIN Whitney Plush Long Robe, $120



4. MALABAR BAY Penny 100% Cotton Jersey Bathrobe, $60



5. LACOSTE HOME Pique Bath Robe, $100



6. EBERJEY The Sherpa Fleece Robe, $200





7. KASSATEX Spa Luxury Robe, $90



8. NANUSHKA Hammered Silk Robe, $495



9. UGG Duffield II Robe, $97



10. MISSONI HOME Jazz Hooded Striped Cotton Terry Robe, $385



