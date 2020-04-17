Chic Report

10 Spa-Worthy Robes for Lounging in Style

by Tangie Silva
Loungewear is now everyday wear. Whether you’re wearing those sweatpants for the fifth day in a row or are perpetually pajama-bound, comfort is essential. And what better to top off that casual look than an ultra comfy robe? We present a selection you’ll want to caress with luxe textures and fabrics to make you feel, well, right at home!

1. GIRAFFE AT HOME Dolce Chenille Hoodie Robe, $167

2. KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE Velvet Robe, $358

3. SKIN Whitney Plush Long Robe, $120

4. MALABAR BAY Penny 100% Cotton Jersey Bathrobe, $60

5. LACOSTE HOME Pique Bath Robe, $100

6. EBERJEY The Sherpa Fleece Robe, $200

7. KASSATEX Spa Luxury Robe, $90

8. NANUSHKA Hammered Silk Robe, $495

9. UGG Duffield II Robe, $97

10. MISSONI HOME Jazz Hooded Striped Cotton Terry Robe, $385

