10 Spa-Worthy Robes for Lounging in Style

Loungewear is now everyday wear. Whether you’re wearing those sweatpants for the fifth day in a row or are perpetually pajama-bound, comfort is essential. And what better to top off that casual look than an ultra comfy robe? We present a selection you’ll want to caress with luxe textures and fabrics to make you feel, well, right at home!
1. GIRAFFE AT HOME Dolce Chenille Hoodie Robe, $167
2. KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE Velvet Robe, $358
3. SKIN Whitney Plush Long Robe, $120
4. MALABAR BAY Penny 100% Cotton Jersey Bathrobe, $60
5. LACOSTE HOME Pique Bath Robe, $100
6. EBERJEY The Sherpa Fleece Robe, $200
7. KASSATEX Spa Luxury Robe, $90
8. NANUSHKA Hammered Silk Robe, $495
10. MISSONI HOME Jazz Hooded Striped Cotton Terry Robe, $385
