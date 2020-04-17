10 Indulgent Treatments to Show Your Lips a Little Love

Winter may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re not still obsessed with your lip care. And sure, you’re not going out, but that doesn’t mean you have to let your beauty regime take a hit in the chops if you don’t want to. Here’s some lip service to get you through quarantine — from scrubs and masks to balm and glosses, we’ve got you covered.

1. ULTA Pout Perfector Sleeping Mask, $12

It’s so simple! Just generously apply before you go to bed and let the shea butter and coconut oils work their magic. You get a nice dose of hydration while you doze and wake up with a more supple pout.





2. FRESH Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator, $24

This is a cult favorite for beauty fans and trust us, it works! Just gently massage on your lips to get rid of dry, flaky skin and remove using a damp washcloth. It also moisturizes with shea butter and the brown sugar is almost good enough to eat.



3. CLARINS Lip Comfort Oil, $26

A combination of aromatic plant oils including nourishing organic jojoba and hazelnut, it gives dry lips much need moisture for a plumper appearance. Available in an assortment of flavors – red berry is a best seller – there’s even a few “glam” shades offering a slight shimmer. Plus, you can use it alone, as a primer, or on top of your lipstick.



4. PMD Plumped Up Lip Kit, $116

This funky gadget claims to use “pulsating vacuum technology to create a fuller appearance of lip volume.” First cover your lips in the accompanying serum and apply the plumping tip to a section of your lips to get a tight seal. You’ll feel the suction pulsing as it plumps up you lips.



5. MAYBELLINE Baby Lips Dr. Rescue Lip Balm, $5

Dry, cracked lips get instant relief with this balm. Not only does it soothe with a hint of eucalyptus but the moisturizing formula also cools too. You lips are officially sealed for up to 12 hours. You can get it translucent but we prefer the Just Peachy shade for a touch of natural color.



6. DIOR Addict Lip Maximizer, $34

Full of volumizing spheres of hyaluronic acid your lips get powerful hydration and an instant volume effect. The brand just released the new Shimmer Nude shade for a natural, glossy bouche. And we love the minty scent, so refreshing just in time for spring!

7. CAUDALIE Lip Conditioner, $12

Conditioner isn’t just for your hair. This conditioning balm glides on easy, but isn’t greasy, giving your lips a shot of grape seed oil to nourish the skin. A light orange and vanilla fragrance is also a welcomed benefit. And there’s no parabens, phenoxyethanol, phthalates, mineral oils or animal-derived ingredients.



8. FENTY BEAUTY BY RHIANNA Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Double Take Duo, $29

So you’re stuck indoors, so what? You can still have explosively shiny lips too keep the glamour alive at home. Enter Rhianna’s Gloss Bombs full of nourishing shea butter in two stellar shades. They glide on with a sweet peach vanilla set and are not only vegan but cruelty free!



9. NATURA BISSE Diamond Lip Booster, $77

You lips shall age no more! This A-list combination of Omega 5, turmeric oil, and so much more helps to not only hydrate but improves your lips elasticity. It’s said to boost your “cellular defense mechanisms against oxidative stress and protecting the skin again damage caused by sun radiation.” Antioxidants like Vitamin E prevent premature aging too. It’s a solid beauty investment.



10. NIOD Lip Bio-Lipid Concentrate, $60

Using peptide and bio-technologies, your lips will definitely have more volume as well as be properly hydrated. They’ll be noticeably redder too for a natural flush look without any pigments or dyes. You only need one small drop for maximum benefits.

