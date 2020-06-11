Brands Donating Sales Proceeds to Support the BLM Movement

Shop while supporting a cause! More fashion brands are working towards making changes for the better and showing solidarity towards the BLM movement by donating a percentage of their sales proceeds to various organizations, such as NAACP, Color Of Change, ACLU and more.
Here are some brands who are making donations.
1. Haverhill
The jewelry brand is donating 100% of the sales proceeds from the Hope Collection to the organization Color of Change.
2. Rhys Kelly
The brand Rhys Kelly will donate 50% of all proceeds from the Big Eye T-shirt to BlackLivesMatter.com.
3. Hat Attack
Hat Attack is donating a portion of proceeds to Black Lives Matter Global Network, while shopping use the code BLM.
4. Posh Peanut
The brand announced via on their Instagram page “we’ve partnered with Change.org and Know Your Rights Camp to donate a percentage of sales to benefit the ongoing fight against injustice.”
5. Modern Picnic
The brand will donate a portion of the proceeds from The Tote, Price: $210 to NAACP.
6. Lou Dallas
The Brand will be donating 50% of sales proceeds from the End Militarism Tee, Price: $90 to Black Visions Collective.
7. Staud Clothing
As posted on their Instagram page, the brand announced: “We are donating $10,000 to Color of Change. And 10% of all sales in June will go to the organization.”
View this post on Instagram
As founders of a small business, what is our brand’s role in all of this? Our first step is to take action beyond a post on social media.
We are donating $10,000 to Color of Change. And 10% of all sales in June will go to the organization. Please go to @colorofchange to find out more.
Regardless of where or how, we encourage you to take action in a way that helps create positive change. While this is our first step, we will continue to work hard to instill permanent change and continue to do more. And then more. This type of fundamental change requires us be to constant and consistent and to never stop reflecting and taking action. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd
With love,
Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto “Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us.” Michelle Obama
