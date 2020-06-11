Brands Donating Sales Proceeds to Support the BLM Movement

Shop while supporting a cause! More fashion brands are working towards making changes for the better and showing solidarity towards the BLM movement by donating a percentage of their sales proceeds to various organizations, such as NAACP, Color Of Change, ACLU and more.

Here are some brands who are making donations.

1. Haverhill

The jewelry brand is donating 100% of the sales proceeds from the Hope Collection to the organization Color of Change.



2. Rhys Kelly

The brand Rhys Kelly will donate 50% of all proceeds from the Big Eye T-shirt to BlackLivesMatter.com.

3. Hat Attack

Hat Attack is donating a portion of proceeds to Black Lives Matter Global Network, while shopping use the code BLM.

4. Posh Peanut

The brand announced via on their Instagram page “we’ve partnered with Change.org and Know Your Rights Camp to donate a percentage of sales to benefit the ongoing fight against injustice.”

5. Modern Picnic

The brand will donate a portion of the proceeds from The Tote, Price: $210 to NAACP.

6. Lou Dallas

The Brand will be donating 50% of sales proceeds from the End Militarism Tee, Price: $90 to Black Visions Collective.

7. Staud Clothing

As posted on their Instagram page, the brand announced: “We are donating $10,000 to Color of Change. And 10% of all sales in June will go to the organization.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip