Meet L.A.’s Leading Influencer Injury Lawyer David Yersushalmi 

“I think my experience with so many people from different walks of life has really helped me relate to the human story and empathize with it and that has led to clients trusting me and opening up,” David says. “Then I am able to take that human story and present it to the insurance company and show them that what a jury would see in this case is a lot more than just a broken arm, or a small burn. It’s a woman or a man whose life has really been affected.”

With the effects of her injuries exacerbated by her role as an influencer, the injury was prohibiting her from working and therefore gaining new opportunities for income. And while this might seem like the obvious strategy, David doesn’t stop there. In fact, in these interesting cases, he even goes as far as working closely with psychologists to identify any potential effects on influencers, models, etc. from these types of injuries. Though accident injury law has been around for years, Yerushalmi Law Firm has been the first of its kind to distinguish the stark differences between typical accident injury and influencer injury.

In these types of cases, David has managed to win more than 10 times the norm for injury settlements and has been successful recovering for loss of followers and engagement on social media. And with a “no win, no fee” guarantee, the risk is essentially zero for any of his clients.

As the only personal injury law firm to specialize in influencer injuries, Yerushalmi Law Firm is single-handedly revolutionizing the industry of injury law with this new and particular area of law. And with an emphasis in customer care, his clients continue to see the justice they deserve with the utmost attention and detail they need.

