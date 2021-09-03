It’s Time! Announcing The Honorees Of The Daily’s Fashion Media Awards 2021

We’re back! The Daily Front Row‘s 8th annual Fashion Media Awards is set to take place on Thursday, September 9 at the iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City. This year’s star-studded ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming, will honor the most influential names in the fashion industry while welcoming a crowd of industry insiders.

“We are thrilled to continue this tradition of honoring fashion media luminaries who give life to the vision of each fashion season,” said Brandusa Niro, The Daily’s editor in chief and CEO.

Without further ado, the honorees are…

Lifetime Achievement: Arthur Elgort

Fashion Icon: Stella Maxwell

Fashion Legend: Carine Roitfeld

Style Icon: Rita Ora

Fashion Entrepreneur: Irina Shayk

Fashion Innovator: Christian Siriano

Editor of the Year: Laura Brown, InStyle

Breakthrough Model: Precious Lee

Style Curator: Cristina Ehrlich

