It’s Time! Announcing The Honorees Of The Daily’s Fashion Media Awards 2021

by Eddie Roche
We’re back! The Daily Front Row‘s 8th annual Fashion Media Awards is set to take place on Thursday, September 9 at the iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City.  This year’s star-studded ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming, will honor the most influential names in the fashion industry while welcoming a crowd of industry insiders.

“We are thrilled to continue this tradition of honoring fashion media luminaries who give life to the vision of each fashion season,” said Brandusa Niro, The Daily’s editor in chief and CEO.

Without further ado, the honorees are…

Lifetime Achievement: Arthur Elgort
Fashion Icon: Stella Maxwell
Fashion Legend: Carine Roitfeld
Style Icon: Rita Ora
Fashion Entrepreneur: Irina Shayk
Fashion Innovator: Christian Siriano
Editor of the Year: Laura Brown, InStyle
Breakthrough Model: Precious Lee
Style Curator:  Cristina Ehrlich

The Daily would like to thank our sponsors for making the awards possible: Kerastase, Cacharel, FIJI, Whispering Angel,  Lamberti, King Buddha, and Rainbow Room. Additional thanks to Casamigos, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, and SV Productions.

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

