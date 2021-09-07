Our Secret To A Joie-full Fashion Week? Joy Bites Chocolate!

And just like that, it’s NYFW! While we all know the deal—running a mile a minute from show to show trying to keep hanger pangs at bay—it’s been a while since we’ve truly experienced the madness that comes with attending in-person shows. This season, to ensure we don’t get caught off guard, we’re stashing some Joy Bites chocolate in our on-trend purses.

Why? Let us count the ways! Joy Bites are confectionary brand Russell Stover’s first-ever no sugar added assortment of joie-inducing treats, which are made from Fairtrade cocoa and stevia extract with only essential ingredients. In other words, these flavorsome little candies boast maximum taste while having no added colors, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives—and the packaging is sustainable and earth-friendly too.

Furthermore, we like our indulgences to be of the purpose-driven kind. Joy Bites, which counts Daphne Oz and Bobbie Thomas among its chic ambassadors, has recently partnered with Step Up on a thought-provoking and inclusive campaign. Step Up, an organization that inspires women and young girls through mentorship and support, will enlist Joy Bites in its mission to lift up those in its community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Stover (@russellstoverus)

As Daphne Oz, Emmy-winning TV host, bestselling author, and lifestyle authority, puts it: “Prioritizing little moments of calm and delicious fun in my days is so important. I celebrate the balance of happy and healthy… so when I tasted Joy Bites from Russell Stover with no added sugar—it was a very exciting day! I can’t wait for you to try them and work a little extra bite of joy into your day!”

So if you’re wondering where we are during this hectic NYFW, chances are we’ll be indulging in a quiet moment with our new go-to favorite on-the-go snack. The only question, which delicieux variety to pick first?! Head to russellstover.com/joybites to order today. Life’s sweet!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.