Editor’s Pick: Your New Denim Obsession At Blue One

What: Meet the latest addition to our fall-ready closets: these two-toned, high-rise Hudson Holly Cropped Flare jeans. Available to shop online at Blue One, this pair is the perfect companion to a cable knit sweater and any chic or casual shoe of your choice.

Who: Sitting pretty in a cozy Bridgehampton cottage, Blue One is a go-to one-stop-shop for beach-ready garb and summer soirée outfits alike—but much to our delight, they have us covered for the colder months too. Owned and operated by former Ford model Jarret Willis and his fashion maven wife Crystal Smith Willis, the curation is the result of two stylish careers, and it shows! Though small in size, the boutique goes big with its impressive offering—with menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, and accessories.

Why: Cropped, distressed, flared—talk about nailing multiple denim trends all at once. The blend of light and dark washes also adds a fun, flirty, and unexpected twist.

Where: Blue One

How much: $122

