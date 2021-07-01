Editor’s Pick: Blue One’s ‘Love Is Love’ Summer Tote

What: Pride Month might have technically closed out, but that doesn’t mean the rainbows in your wardrobe need to go anywhere. Lucky for you, we’ve found the perfect solution! The Jacksons Love is Love tote, readily available for purchase at Hamptons favorite Blue One boutique, is a carryall that’s perfect for any and all summer needs—an afternoon spent hitting the town and a trip to the beach included.

Who: Sitting pretty in a cozy Bridgehampton cottage, Blue One is a go-to one-stop-shop for beach-ready garb and summer soirée outfits alike. Owned and operated by former Ford model Jarret Willis and his fashion maven wife Crystal Smith Willis, the store is the byproduct of two stylish careers, and you can bet that it shows! Though small in size, the boutique goes big with its impressive offering—with all things menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, and accessories.

Why: What better way to show your support for Pride, year round, than with an accessory that literally does it for you? Sporting a jumbo “Love is Love” slogan, the hand-knitted tote not only flaunts a colorful array of rainbow hues, its 100% jute material is also durable enough to hold 30 pounds—is there anything it can’t do?!

How much: $115

Where: shopblueone.com

