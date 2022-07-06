Blue One’s Crystal and Jarret Willis Fill Us In On What’s New At Their Bridgehampton Boutique

Unstoppable couple Crystal and Jarret Willis have created one of Bridgehampton’s most beloved spots with their cozy Blue One boutique. Focusing on customer service and a space where both men and women can find something, they’re now setting their sights on their next act

What’s new at Blue One this season?

Crystal Willis: This is the first time in two years that we were able to walk the trade shows to look for Spring. We picked up some new designers, which is fun. That’s what we love to do, and we hadn’t been able to do in the past couple of years because of COVID. We teamed up with some new designers, and we have some pop-ups coming. We also might be opening another store in Palm Beach, which would be exciting. Everyone is excited to be coming into stores again. I had people come in recently and it was their first time into a store in three years! It’s exciting to be back and welcoming them and styling them here.

What brought you to Palm Beach?

Crystal: Throughout COVID, everyone was Out East, but as that ended, everyone went back into the city or they moved to Florida, which is why we followed that trend. We spent our winter there. Jarret was doing a ton of real estate there. Because we’re so close with our clients, we’re able to see the trends that are happening. There’s fashion trends and there’s lifestyle trends.

What was it like living in Palm Beach?

Jarret Willis: It’s a great area. It’s no longer an area for just the “more mature.” You’re seeing a ton of New York families moving there. There’s great school systems there. Everything functions so well. Aesthetically, it’s beautiful. It used to be our parents place, and now it’s our place. There’s such a shift there. We’re lucky to get in early enough to where it still makes sense to us.

Are we likely to see a Blue One store there in 2023?

Crystal: Hopefully sooner! Obviously, we were looking while we were there. There isn’t a lot available. We did some exclusive trunk shows at our clients’ homes to test the market. While we were there, we could see the lifestyle to see if we needed to change our buying. How do people live there? Are they going to the beach? Are they going out to eat? It helps us buy for the store.

Jarret: It’s been the key to our success. We learn the way our clients live so we can buy what’s best for them.

Who are the new designers in the store?

Crystal: Laurence Bras, Sans-Arcidet Paris, Soeur, Sabina Musayev, Jonathan Simkhai, Paloma Barceló shoes, Van Palma hats, and V de Vinster.

Tell us a bit about what we’ll find on shopblueone.com

Jarret: It’s a small snapshot of our store. We don’t have everything on there by design. We don’t want to advertise the secret sauce to our success.

Crystal: The way we buy is speciality. We don’t buy 100 of one thing. We don’t want everyone wearing the same thing. It’s great to have the site in the off-season.

How do you use social media to connect with your customers?

Crystal: It’s the ultimate connection. It’s been the best way we can stay in touch with our customers. We have most of our clients’ phone numbers, but you’re not going to text them every single day. It’s a lifestyle Instagram account. It’s not just about what we’re wearing. People can give an insight into what to do and what’s happening. It’s like a diary of what we’re doing.

Jarret: We also post about our other career, which is real estate. Some people asked what we were doing in Palm Beach, and they learned that I also do real estate there. We use it as a way for our people to stay connected to us.

How are you dealing with managing parenthood with such an insane schedule?

Jarret: Are we?

Crystal: Are we? I’m not sure! Life’s chaotic. The phone calls are coming in; I’m responding to questions on Instagram from customers. It’s a constant battle to make it work, but at the end of the day, I think we are. I make sure when I’m home, and with my son [Jacobi] in particular, I’m 100 percent present. If that means splashing in puddles in the freezing cold or picking up frogs or worms, do it! I do it for him, and I love every second. Being in Florida this winter forced me to stop for a bit and just enjoy being with him. We don’t get this time back, and we have only one child. It was exactly what I needed—a total refresh and recharge.

Any plans to relax this summer?

Crystal: It’s game on now!

Jarret: We’ll go right from this season to Palm Beach and do pop-ups and real estate. I don’t know if there will be a day off.

How’s your son doing?

Crystal: He booked a global campaign for DL1961 denim for its Fall kid’s campaign. It comes out in August. Jacobi has his own little gigs going!