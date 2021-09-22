Model Lucas Kerr Seeks Help To Beat Rare Medical Condition

Model and actor Lucas Kerr, who has modeled for Dsquared and Equinox and has appeared in Katy Perry’s “Part of Me” video, revealed last week that he is suffering from a rare medical condition. Kerr is in need of financial assistance to help beat the debilitating disease and the modeling community is rallying around him for support.

In an impassioned letter on GoFundMe, the Soul Artist Management model reveals he woke up one day in 2016 with debilitating brain fog and exhaustion. He became sensitive to everyday chemicals like detergents, paints, and colognes. Later he developed a rash on his face and a severe nervous system problem, which would cause unbearable physical pain.

He writes: “I bit the bullet and took all of the expensive medical tests to determine the problems. Twelve out of twenty chemicals on my toxicology report came back with dangerously high numbers and some off the charts. I have poisonous heavy metals that are 38 times greater than they should be. I have chemical sensitivity, mold in my stomach, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and many other issues. My immune system failed all eight tests, which showed that I had very low T- cell, master cell, and white blood cell counts. Prior to these tests, I was absolutely lost. Finally, I have direction.”

Kerr’s medical team are optimistic he can heal if he gets treatment immediately “I’ve had medical insurance for my whole life, but Western doctors came to inconclusive results so the tests and potential treatments I need are not covered under insurance,” he writes. “I’m asking for financial help so I can get the treatments I need. IV’s four days a month, chelators, UBI/ Ozone Therapies, P.E.M.F., pills, colonics, antigen shots, tests, infrared saunas, ionic foot baths, oxygen therapy, blood tests, ALF , doctors visits, and honestly probably more. I’ve never been in a position to ask for help like this, but I don’t have the resources to do this myself and I need any help I can get at this point. If you could find it in your heart to consider providing any bit of help with this, I would be more than grateful.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up last week with a $150,000 goal. As of this writing, Kerr has raised nearly $29,000 for his treatments. Click HERE to learn more and donate.

