Pyer Moss will return to NYFW in September

Calling all Fashion Week regulars: Pyer Moss is back! Kirby Jean-Raymond’s streetwear brand will host its fourth show during New York Fashion Week this September, one of the first brands (in addition to Markarian, the house behind Jill Biden’s inauguration outfit) to confirm a live show on the new CFDA calendar. Jean-Raymond’s show marks the designer’s return to the runway after a two-year hiatus, following his September 2019 “Collection 3” show and a sellout Reebok collab. Stay tuned for the show’s exact date, to be disclosed this summer.

Tan France shares baby news

Queer Eye star and fashion expert Tan France posted a touching announcement on Instagram today, revealing that he and his illustrator husband Rob are due to become parents. The longtime couple, who married in 2007, have been vocal about wanting to have a family. We’re over the moon for them!

Birkenstock opens its door in Brooklyn

Say hello to Williamsburg’s newest retail tenant! Birkenstock officially opens today on the buzzy North 6 St, and the chic space is kitted out in as much cork and leather as you can imagine. The bright and airy store is also amplified by a mural by local artist Mike Perry, aptly-named ‘Floating Toes.’ The store will house the brand’s ever-popular offerings for men, women, and kids—and its skincare line. Yep, really. If you haven’t tried the cork-infused products, trust that they’re a moisture-boosting must-have addition to your routine.

FIT’s Sustainability Awards return with special guest events

The Fashion Institute of Technology is known for its range of sustainability programs, highlighted in the school’s annual Sustainability Awards and accompanying conference. From April 13-16, a range of virtual panels will cover topics like innovative materials, utilizing social media, and more with guests like Eileen Fisher, Abrima Erwiah, Stacy Flynn, and more. Even if you’re not an FIT student, faculty or alumni, you can still register for the event online! Sign up here to tune in to this year’s awards ceremony and special events, which will be available until Earth Day on April 22.

Tommy Hilfiger launches business school at Elmira College

Does Tommy Hilfiger ever sleep? His latest project, The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School, is launching at Elmira College in New York this fall. In partnership with the Hilfiger siblings (who are Elmira-natives), the program is part of the school’s business administration bachelor’s degree. It will concentrate on fashion marketing and merchandising minors, with students having opportunities to learn from guest lectures from fashion industry icon and pursue internship placements. Looks like class is in session!

Jonathan Simkhai launches sustainable slides with Freedom Moses

Designer Jonathan Simkhai has unveiled his latest collaboration: a range of printed slides, made in partnership with Freedom Moses. The three styles feature a floral print and two tie-dye hues, made to complement the lighthearted nature of Simkhai’s Spring ’21 collection and swimwear line. They’re also eco-friendly, cruelty-free, vegan, and recyclable. You can shop the sustainable slides for $65 on Simkhai’s website and Freedom Moses’ website now.

Cardi B is releasing a Reebok apparel line

Cardi B’s latest Reebok collection is en route, and just in time for summer! The rapper’s “Summertime Fine” line with the athletic brand is inspired by her summer memories at the Coney Island boardwalk, according to Grazia. Of course, Cardi kept her love for monochrome dressing in mind when creating her first drop: all of the collection’s pieces are designed to complement its 24 sneaker styles in a palette of black, red, purple, pink, and green. You can shop the collection on Reebok’s website when it drops on April 23.

Christina Aguilera covers Health magazine

Xtina has returned to grace the May cover of Health magazine. The pop star granted the magazine a rare interview for its Beauty issue, in which she reflects on body positivity and parenting in the public eye. Of course, after two decades in the spotlight, the Staten Island-native has had many mega beauty moments—and now, she truly knows what beauty means. “Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about,” she says in the profile. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

