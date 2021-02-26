Daily News: Danielle Bernstein’s TikTok Drama, Chris Appleton’s First Product, and More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Danielle Bernstein faces backlash after joining TikTok

Influencer drama is once again following WeWoreWhat, aka Danielle Bernstein, who faced near-instant backlash when she joined TikTok, according to Influence. In what appears to be a first for the influencer industry—where public figures with massive followings typically bring their follower counts and engagement from one platform to another—the New York-native was inundated with negative comments from the get go. The clap-back came after a viral TikTok video by blogger Kelsey Kotzur accused the influencer of copying two styling posts without credit. The scandal follows recent accusations that Bernstein copied designs from small indie brands for her own label on at least nine separate occasions, as outlined by an Insider deep dive.

G’Day USA and AAA’s virtual 2021 gala honors Australian creatives

The annual gala by G’Day USA and the American Australian Association (AAA) took place virtually last night, and it was an affair to remember! The event, which honors Australian stars in creative and cultural fields, awarded Cate Blanchett, Liane Moriarty, and Aaron Pederson for their work across film, television, and literature. However, they weren’t the only stars in attendance. Numerous celebs flocked to attend the digital event, including George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Uzo Adoba, Hugh Jackman, Cody Fern, Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Sarah Paulson.

Paris and Nicky Hilton are supermodel sisters for L’Officiel Italia

Ciao, bellas! Star siblings Paris and Nicky Hilton are once again cover girls, this time gracing L’Officiel Italia‘s Spring 2021 “Sisterhood” issue. The dynamite duo stunned in DSquared2 for the magazine, which is only their fifth ever cover together (following Marie Claire Espana, Seventeen, FHM, and Max.) To borrow Paris’ most famous catchphrase: “That’s hot!”

Chris Appleton debuts a do-all conditioner with Color Wow

You can now get red carpet-worthy hair like Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian, thanks to Chris Appleton’s debut product launch! The charming Hollywood hairstylist created a rinse-out conditioning mask with Color Wow, called Money, which dropped this week—and it’s made with all hair types in mind. “No matter your texture — thick, thin, wavy, curly — everyone can use it in the same way to get shinier, healthier hair,” Appleton told Refinery 29. We’re already itching to get our hands on it for more hydrated, soft, and glossy manes this season.

