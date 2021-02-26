Media Moves: Self’s EIC Goes To Google, The Kooples And Outdoor Voices Announce New CEOs, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Margaret Zhang is now editor in chief at Vogue China.

2. Juan Costa Paz is now global creative director at Vogue.

3. Self editor in chief Carolyn Kylstra is leaving the magazine. She is now head of special projects and digital platforms at Google.

4. Alison Overholt is now general manager at O, The Oprah Magazine.

5. Arianna Davis is now senior director of editorial and strategy at O, The Oprah Magazine.

6. Tanisha Pina, beauty editor at NYLON, has left the company.

7. At The New York Times, Lisa Chow is now editor of The Daily podcast.

8. Jia Lynn Yang is now national editor at The New York Times.

9. Cameron Barr is now interim executive editor at The Washington Post.

10. Marian Porges, NBC News’ senior vice president of standards and practices, is leaving the company after 25 years.

11. Gabrielle Conforti is now CEO at Outdoor Voices.

12. Marie Schott is now CEO at The Kooples.

13. Emily Weiss, founder and chief executive officer of Glossier, and Mandy Fields, chief financial officer of E.l.f. Beauty, have joined Allbirds’ board of directors.

14. Natalie Navarre is now vice president, international beauty at Karla Otto.

15. Aïda Moudachirou Rebois is now senior vice president, global marketing at MAC Cosmetics.

16. Kristin Perrotta, former executive editor of Allure, has joined Tractenberg & Co. as SVP, social and creative. Amy Keller Laird, former editor in chief, Women’s Health, has also joined Tractenberg & Co. as SVP/creative director, strategy and branding.

17. Giorgina Fioruzzi, vice president of communications at Giuseppe Zanotti, is leaving the company.

18. Kate Haldy is now director, head of PR, influencer marketing & events at Anthropologie.

19. Erin Kenning, formerly PR coordinator at Tod’s, is now global senior PR manager at Galvan London.

20. Courtney Owens is now PR & communications Manager at DVF.

21. The following changes have been announced at Tanya Taylor: John Wong is now PR associate. Ali Chetkof is now senior manager, brand communications and talent relations. Kathryn MacGovern is now e-commerce, customer experience, and executive assistant.

22. Amanda Bitgood is now senior account executive at the blue sky communications team.

23. Lauren Kurre has left her role as a public relations assistant at Gucci. Kurre is now a junior account executive at Autumn Communications.

24. Melissa Wiggins is now heading up U.S. brand communications at Klarna.

25. The following hires have been announced at SHADOW. Francesca Minieri is now junior account executive in the beauty division. Sabrina Flores is now account coordinator in the beauty division. Riley Jenson, Semhar Zacharias, and Sierra Gelb are now account coordinators in the fashion & retail division. Chloe Schiff is now an account coordinator in the CPG division.

26. Robin LaConde is now account manager at Blended Strategy Group.

27. Lana Powers has founded Powers PR, an agency to represent emerging and established wellness brands. Alex Wollman is now an account director at Powers PR.

Plus!

28. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing jewelry brand MARLI.

29. Powers PR is now representing Sweats & The City, Katie Sands, and Loverboy.

30. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing dermatologist, Dr. Bruce Katz of JUVA Skin & Laser Center in New York City.

31. R&CPMK is now representing Dashing Diva.

32. Bollare is now representing lifestyle accessories and gift brand, Packed Party.

33. Battalion is now representing jewelry brand Loquet.

34. Chapter 2 is now representing French eyewear brand VUARNET.

35. AZZI+CO is now representing Brazilian-based fine jewelry line Prasi.

36. Heather Magidsohn Consulting is now representing Marcolin.

37. EightSixtySouth is now representing VIVAYA Live, the Know Your Lemons Foundation, and NOMA Collective.

