Daily Media: Moda Operandi’s New Chief Merchandising Officer, Mackage Names CEO, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Tanya Golesic is now CEO at Mackage.

2. Michael Levine is now chief revenue officer at Brüush.

3. April Hennig is now chief merchandising officer at Moda Operandi, effective August 30.

4. Brie Cross is now vice president, public relations at KCD.

5. Jenna Ebbink is now vice president at Karla Otto NY.

6. Tiffany Plater is now senior vice president of marketing at Youth to the People. Armine Charkhchyan is now senior vice president of operations and product development.

7. Jamie Glushon is now managing director at THE CONSULTANCY PR.

8. Éric Pfrunder, image director at Chanel, has left the company.

9. Amanda Massey Burel is now manager, global communications and influencer marketing at Bumble and bumble.

10. Maria Malonoski is now senior director at Foundation.

11. Charlotte Buchanan is now senior publicist at KCD.

12. Michael Hickey is now PR manager at Koolaburra by UGG.

13. Dyana Trejos is now beauty publicist at ABMC.

14. Jamie Holloway, PR and marketing at COS, is leaving the company.

15. Christine Vanderzyden, public relations manager at Net-a-Porter, is leaving the company.

16. Lindsey Cohen, account manager at SMI, is leaving the company.

17. Elle Sacerdote, account manager at PURPLE, is leaving the company.

Plus!

18. Savannah Engel PR is now representing Calypso St. Barth.

19. PURPLE is now representing sustainable fashion brand CHNGE.

20. Azzi + Co. is now representing Fogal.

21. Agentry PR is now representing Informa Markets Fashion.

22. Samantha Slaven publicity is now representing Jaci hair care.

23. Ponte Firm is now representing VERLAS.

24. KLC is now representing VIVI Naturals.

25. First and Last PR is now representing Koko Rose Beauty.

26. CO is now representing Xuyoni, HANH, and Wildes District.

27. Michele Marie PR is now representing Session Goods, Little Poppy Co, Sols, SKINIC, Milano di Rouge, Averr Aglow, Actsyl, and Stripe and State.

28. Autumn Communications is now representing Mon Coeur.

29. MBA Partners is now representing Dr. Dan Belkin, Aedit, and Geologie.

30. Irissa Michele PR is now representing Testament Beauty.

