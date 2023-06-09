This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Coco Fong and Valerio Bava are now co-creative directors at Malone Souliers.

2. Gaetano Sciuto is now CEO at Maison Margiela.

3. Matteo Lena is now CEO, North America at Diesel.

4. Justin Nedelman is now CEO at Pressed Juicery.

5. Paula Rosado is now VP, global brand communications at G-III Apparel Group.

6. Jill Meisner is now vice president, media relations at KCD. Shawn Buchanan is now vice president, media relations at the company and Adam Douglas has joined as senior director, media relations. Lauren Paris has been promoted to senior vice president, guest experience at the company.

7. Lillian Xu is now executive director of audio at Vox Media.

8. Sipora Anavim Sabi is now senior director of public relations at Hogan and Roger Vivier.

9. Julian Spencer is now PR manager for the Americas at Isabel Marant.

10. Anthony Demetrius is now PR manager, menswear at Louis Vuitton.

11. Phoebe Lasky is now head of PR at James Allen.

12. Melissa Kramer is now manager, PR & influencer partnerships at Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey.

13. Carla Casano, senior coordinator, global integrated public relations at Calvin Klein, is leaving the company.

14. Haley Jones is now marketing manager at Piaget.

15. Hezekiah McCaskill is now senior strategist, creative division at SHADOW.

16. Jeffrey Banks is now creative director at K9WEAR.

17. Darren Quiliza is now PR consultant at OAK+FORT.

Plus!

18. Karla Otto is now representing Noble Pancaea Skincare.

19. BPCM is now representing The Donum Estate.

20. SHADOW is now representing Sake No Hana.

21. IHPR is now representing Material Good and Selim Mouzannar.

22. Spencer Lauren PR is now representing Reuben Oliver.

23. Foundation is now representing Youth to the People.

24. The Lede Company is now representing Beautycon, Pavise Skincare, and SkinnyDipped.

25. Allison+Partners is now representing Juicy Couture, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears fragrances.

26. DAZ PR is now representing dermatologist and psychiatrist Dr. Amy Wechsler, and Miles Personal Care.

27. Michele Marie PR is now representing Dreamgirl.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

