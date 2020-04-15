8 CBD and THC Products to Try Right Now

Earlier this week, we explored the benefits of CBD with Wendy Nguyen, founder of Artemis and Wendy’s Lookbook. If you’re tempted to try the miracle oil, look no further than these products to treat what ails you from anxiety to muscle cramps and beyond. And with 4/20 just around the corner, we’ve included a few THC-infused delights for those in the fully legal zones.

1. VERTLY Relief Lotion, $48

Rich organic plant oils, slow-infused botanical herbs, nourishing shea butter and healing magnesium with arnica and aloe vera.

2. LORD JONES Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops, $50

Hemp-derived CBD gumdrops are made by hand in small batches from natural fruit flavor and the finest broad spectrum hemp oil.



3. SAINT JANE Luxury Beauty Serum, $125

Full spectrum. For anti-aging and redness, a blend of clinically proven formula CBD + 20 potent botanicals to balance the most dramatic skin issues.

4. ROSEBUD Original Strength Tincture, $55

Full Spectrum. Made from organically sun grown hemp on a small Oregon farm. No fillers, additives or flavorings. Ingredients — MCT oil, Hemp Extract.

Now, for those who live in states where THC is fully legal, we’ve got a special 4/20-friendly round-up of products, curated by Kiana Anvaripour, CMO of Sweet Flower. All featured items can be purchased at Sweet Flower online and delivered in LA.

“While THC and CBD do have their differences, the two actually work incredibly well alongside one another,” says Anvaripour. “A testament to what is called the ‘Entourage Effect’ which states that compounds of cannabis produce better effects when taken together, THC is really the active ingredient that amplifies the beneficial effects of CBD. At Sweet Flower, we stock a variety of products that are both high and low in THC so you can use them for everything like working from home, to unwind at the end of the day, or to sleep through the night.”

5. Dosist Calm Dose Dial, $30 for 30 Doses

The perfectly precise dose of calm throughout the day without getting you high!



6. Airgraft x Wellgreens Unwind Pod, $45

These have become a go-to for anyone in need of rapid relief for their stress



7. Camino Midnight Blueberry CBN Gummies, $21

One of our top sellers over the past few weeks! These provide the ultimate sense of restfulness and relaxation for a good night’s rest.



8. Mary’s Medicinals CBN Patch, $12

For those seeking the effects of cannabis without having to ingest it, these are a go-to and offer a gentle glide into a restful night’s sleep.



