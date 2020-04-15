Stylist Elizabeth Stewart Considers Herself the Isolation Poster Child

As the renowned stylist to Julia Roberts, Gal Gadot, Zoey Deutch, and Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Stewart is used to a non-stop schedule, so time out during quarantine has given her the chance to discover some of the simpler things in life. She tells The Daily how she’s been spending her days in lockdown.

Where are you right now?

I am at home in Santa Monica with my husband Rob, my son Ben, who is a freshman at Vassar, and my daughter, Ivy who is a junior at Berkeley.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since isolating?

I have learned that I will probably be really happy in retirement.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

Making money! I am actually way more in touch with my friends now than when I am busy working.

What are you doing to decompress?

I learned to knit. I ordered a bunch of yarn from loopymango.com. Ivy is knitting too. I never thought I would see the day! I was always “too busy” to exercise. Now I walk, swim, and use the elliptical machine every day. I finally get what everyone is talking about!

How’s your sleep?

I’m lucky if I get six hours. Ben has live classes at 6:30am every day — he’s on East coast time — so I wake up in solidarity!

What are you doing to help others?

I’m starting a website called ChicRelief to resell gently used designer goods to benefit COVID-19 relief causes. The first beneficiary will be directrelief.org. We are also making designer masks out of shoe bags to sell on the site. Jordan Grossman (who works for me during working times) and the rest of my team have been doing most of the work.

If you could be in isolation with anyone, who would it be?

My husband Rob is the perfect isolation partner. We hang, we walk, we snuggle, but we also have our own lives on different floors. I’m only not saying my kids because it’s sad for kids everywhere to be missing so much.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing?

Churning butter. Yes, that has actually happened more than once. But otherwise I am literally the isolation poster child and am doing EXACTLY what everyone else is doing: Baking bread, doing puzzles, cooking massive amounts of food!

What are you most anxious about?

The entire world. People dying that shouldn’t be dying. The upcoming election.

What have you been watching on TV?

I’ve been on an ultra-Orthodox kick: Unorthodox, Shtisel. Also My Brilliant Friend. They all have subtitles, though, so I can’t knit at same time.

What have you been eating?

This morning, I made cheddar bacon waffles for breakfast. It can’t just be normal waffles because I’m cooking on steroids. If I make tacos, I have to make the tortillas from scratch. For Passover, I made the matzo from scratch. And I’m not even Jewish!

Have you accomplished anything since self-isolating?

I will feel like I have accomplished something once the website is up, hopefully within 2 weeks. Otherwise, I have accomplished a very high-end college cafeteria.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

I want to go on the three shoots I had scheduled in Europe that were canceled! London, Paris and Madrid! I actually took that for granted. I won’t ever again, I promise!

How has the experience changed your outlook?

On the scary side, it really brings home how anything can happen, would any of us had dreamed this could be possible?

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

I didn’t think our administration could get any worse, but they managed to with their response to this pandemic! Thank god for California.

