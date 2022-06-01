Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian Join Forces for “This Smells Like My Pooshy” Candle

goop and Poosh have collaborated for the first time to launch a spin-off of goop’s infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, dubbed “This Smells Like My Pooshy.” Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian have often been compared to each other due to their wellness brands, goop and Poosh. According to a release from goop, they collaborated to show there’s room for the both of them at the table and no rivalry. (They also might get even richer!)

Made in small batches in Los Angeles with goop’s longtime collaborator Heretic Parfum, the candle scent is black gardenia with top notes of geranium, green pepper, and timur berry; heart notes of tiare, ylang-ylang absolute, and honeysuckle; and base notes of vetiver and oakmoss. The candles come out today and will be available in two sizes, a votive for $20 and a 10-ounce for $75.

In equally surprising news, Paltrow will be making an appearance on an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, airing tonight at 9pm PD. An interview with the hugely successful entrepreneurs will air on the goop podcast tomorrow.

You can grab your Pooshy on goop.com and shop.poosh.com later today!

