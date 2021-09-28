How Turkish Brand Fanm Mon (You’ve Seen The Ruffles On Your Feed!) Became Instagram-famous Stateside

Have you noticed the trend these days for Instagram bump reveals to come complete with an ultra-feminine, nursery room-ready frock? Chances are, while double tapping friends’ baby news, you might have spotted a pretty-as-a-picture Fanm Mon number along the way. Created by Haitian-born Sophia Demirtas, Fanm Mon means nature woman in her native Creole. And, that’s exactly what’s on the agenda: handmade, made-to-order dresses which keep waste-minimizing practices and sustainability in mind while supporting local artisans. Now based in Turkey, the label’s embroidered and nature-inspired ruffled linen dresses are quickly making waves in the U.S. thanks to social media. Here, Demirtas tells us what’s coming up next.

What’s your backstory? Did you always want to create your own brand?

Actually, I started the brand out of the need to create an aesthetic that I felt was missing. Something for my personal taste. It was a pleasant surprise that my vision resonated well and deeply with other women.

Tell us how Fanm Mon came to be?

I wanted to share my knowledge of nature, and nurture, and direct women towards holistic self-care, beyond fashion, while looking amazing nonetheless!

How does your heritage come into the brand?

I’m Haitian. I grew up with my grandmother, aunts, and a community where women continue to embrace their feminine essence. Flowing fabrics and beautiful embroidery are the norm!

You launched in 2013—what has the journey been like?

It took seven years to be an overnight success! But I would not change a thing. As hard as it was, I’m thankful for the knowledge and grateful for the way I, and my ability to extract and express my vision, have matured.

How has Instagram and social media helped spread the word about Fanm Mon?

Instagram has been amazing! I have gotten a lot of organic tags, shares, and reposts from customers who absolutely love the brand.

Tell us about your core offering of best-selling dresses. What do people come to you for?

The ALANYA and DEMRE dress are the most loved. The feminine presence in the designs, the quality, and the accessible price point have definitely been core factors in our success.

What makes each Fanm Mon piece special?

Aside from the beautiful designs, my team’s effort. We work happily, and with so much care, ensuring each dress is delivered as expected with amazing quality and you can see the joy that went into making it.

What’s your ultimate dream for the brand?

To continue to dress women for all the very special memories they wish to create. Be it a bridal and/or baby shower, or any of life’s beautiful gatherings.

You have a U.S. HQ too! Do you plan on any upcoming pop-ups/activations/collabs Stateside?

Absolutely! Definitely in the very near future….watch this space!

