Douglas Elliman’s Yorgos Tsibiridis On The Future of Hamptons Real Estate in 2021

Douglas Elliman’s YORGOS TSIBIRIDIS not only has a passion for selling real estate on the East End, he’s a true champion of living in the Hamptons. He tells THE DAILY about being busier than ever, what every prospective buyer should be asking (it’s not what you think!), and why he loves the area so much.

What’s your professional background?

I have an MBA from Columbia Business School and worked in finance and strategy for several Fortune 500 companies. I also worked in real estate and hospitality development and traveled around the world.

How did you end up in the Hamptons?

I used to vacation in Greece in the summer, but my wife has been coming out here since she was a child and we bought our first house in Bridgehampton about 15 years ago as a weekend home. We were living in the city at that time and moved back to Greece for a few years and when we came back to New York, we felt the Hamptons was the place we wanted to live and raise our family.

What do you love about the area?

It’s such a beautiful place—the sun, the light, the ocean, the bay. It’s a magical place, whether driving through Old Montauk Highway in Montauk and watching the ocean or biking through the endless farmland in Sagaponack.



Every realtor brings something different to the table. What’s unique about working with you?

When working with buyers, I guide them in every step of the process and bring a 360-degree perspective.

A purchase out here is a major financial decision, so they need to feel confident they’re making the right move. I have a strong analytical background, so I tend to constantly analyze the local real estate market and compare with real estate markets in other regions within the U.S. or globally. I’m a very hands-on person, and I get involved with all the details, from tax and accounting considerations to legal, building, and zoning. When I represent a property for sale, I always use a fresh approach to showcase the property. I work closely with the creative team. I’m lucky that my wife, Alicia, who works with me, has 17 years experience in advertising as a creative director and leads the marketing strategy and creative for every property we represent.



Why is it a great place to raise children?

The schools are amazing. It’s a small community, and everyone looks after each other’s kid. It’s a much more laid-back environment for kids, and there’s exposure to nature and all the Hamptons can offer. Activities such as swimming, fishing, biking, surfing, tennis, and golf are all easily accessible.

What has the fall been like in the real estate world in the Hamptons?

Super busy. I felt it was even busier than the summer— lots of sale transactions and many bidding wars.

What do you think 2021 will look like?

The market will continue being strong here in the Hamptons. Inventory continues to be tight and when the right product comes on the market it moves very fast. I think there will be a gap on new construction in the next year as most new construction homes sold and it will take a year or so to get new construction product on the market. Rental options will be limited as most houses sold and are off the rental market.

What has been the most rewarding part of 2020?

Spending more time with the family.

What questions should every new buyer be asking?

How close is the beach?

What are some properties you’re excited about?

My sale listing on 265 Scuttle Hole Road is an amazing Hamptons farmhouse in the middle of a horse farm and surrounded by a reserve. On the rental side, my listing on 19 Diane Drive in East Hampton is beautifully designed home with a great pool area and tennis.

What safety measurements are in place so buyers and sellers feel comfortable?

Masks, gloves, few people allowed in the house at a time and no open houses.

How can people from a distance view your properties?

I do several FaceTime virtual appointments where I tour the house with prospective buyers. It has worked on several occasions this year, and buyers are getting more comfortable seeing properties virtually and making decisions.

What are your plans for the holidays this season?

Spend Christmas and New Year’s with close family. I’ll hopefully make it down to Palm Beach for a quick break.

