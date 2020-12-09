Couture Brand Celestino Presents Fully inclusive Holiday Campaign

Keen to celebrate all their muses, Sergio Guadarrama and Kade Johnson of CELESTINO worked on creating an inspirational and joyous retelling of a traditionally one-dimensional holiday narrative. The result—“CELESTINO’s ‘A Holiday Wish!’”— brings together a diverse group of people within the fashion industry to bring joy and inclusivity to the holiday season.

The project is fitting, seeing as Guadarrama and Johnson have long since focused on values including sustainability and ethical fashion. The resulting photo and video campaign features the design duo’s gowns, modeled on 11 beautiful humans of all race, sexual orientation, body size, age, and gender identity. ‘A Holiday Wish’ aims to show a depiction that allows more people to see themselves in a couture holiday campaign, which are normally reserved for straight, young, cis, thin, white women.

All of the dresses showcased in the shoot were created with upcycled fabrics, and one look, featured on model and trans advocate Jeremy Moineau, is created from a dress purchased for $6.99 from the Salvation Army.

Celestino’s ‘A Holiday Wish’ is a collaboration with socially-conscious individuals including models Elliott Sailors, Shanae Strachan, Stephanie Rosa, Liris Crosse, Yuen Sze Jia, Lusitania Bruno, Luz Lopez, Malia Greiner, Mary Breneman, Dove Griffin, and Jeremy Moineau. The creative team included photographer Nina Frazier-Hansen, hair stylist Lorenzo Diaz, makeup artist Tommy, and prop stylist Liz Cherkasova. Celestino also worked with photojournalist Aliya Schneider who documented the entire campaign process behind the scenes, from creating all the looks to the day of the shoots.

With an emphasis on racial diversity, LGBTQ+ issues, and women empowerment, the design duo hope that the campaign will bring hope to others, especially during the pandemic.

Watch the campaign below:

