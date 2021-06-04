The Best Pride Initiatives And Collections To Support This Month

This year, fashion and lifestyle brands are celebrating Pride in the LGBTQIA+ community. Many have released limit-edition collections, new pieces, or have added charitable twists to their longtime signatures to benefit a range of nonprofits and charitable organizations. Here are some of the best new Pride collections and pieces to shop this month.

The Art Of Shaving

The Art of Shaving has partnered with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS this month for a digital campaign, starring performers like Adam Perry, Alex Wong, and Miguel Cervantes to spotlight Broadway talent. The brand has donated $75,000 to the nonprofit, with an additional pledge to donate 25% of sales from GilletteLabs Heated Razor purchases up to $25,000.

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty‘s debut Pride collection is here! The inclusive lingerie and underwear brand, founded by Rihanna, has released a multicolored collection to celebrate Pride Month. Accompanying the collection is an inclusive campaign, featuring members of the Savage community, talent, and team members photographed by Quil Lemons. Purchases from the collection will benefit LGBTQIA+ organizations GLAAD, The Audre Lorde Project, Caribbean Equality Project, INC., Trans Latin@ Coalition, and the Trans Wellness Center through Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation.

H&M

H&M‘s new rainbow-centric Pride collection, “Beyond the Rainbow,” takes center stage in an interactive campaign. Starring actress Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodriguez, model Chella Man, and more, the campaign encourages people to share their stories and support the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition to the campaign and collection, H&M has also developed a new app, which allows users to scan rainbow patterns and enter a landing “Beyond the Rainbow” page to view stories from numerous individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community. During a Match Campaign this month, H&M will also match donations made to The Trevor Project.

Tiffany & Co.

A new Tiffany & Co. campaign, "Stand for Love," spotlights LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers sharing what love means to them. To celebrate Pride Month, the jeweler has also made donations to the Ali Forney Center and SAGE through its own LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group, which supports the brand's LGBTQIA+ employees throughout the year.

Nordstrom

In place of a standard Pride collection, Nordstrom is focusing on highlighting its brands founded or designed by members of the LGBTQIA+ community, which will be supported year-round. The brand is also releasing a “Be Proud by BP.” gender-inclusive capsule collection of clothing, accessories, and patches. For Pride Month specifically, the retailer has provided a grant to the Trans Lifeline x FOLX Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Care Fund to support transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming individuals struggling to access hormone care. Throughout both of these efforts, Nordstrom aims to donate $350,000 to support the transgender community.

Temple St. Clair

Fine jeweler Temple St. Clair has released a limited-edition rainbow sapphire Angel Pendant, just in time for Pride. 30% of the pendant’s profits will be donated to the The Hetrick-Martin Institute, which promotes well-being, health, and academic achievement for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Banana Republic

A new capsule of 17 Pride-themed pieces has just been launched by Banana Republic! The brand’s campaign for the line features numerous LGBTQIA+ members of creative communities, including designer Peter Som, former InStyle EIC Ariel Foxman and husband Brandon Cardet-Hernandez, and runway model Connie Fleming. Banana Republic’s collection has a charitable component, of course: it’s donated $60,000 to The United Nations Foundation to support the UN’s Free & Equal Campaign (UNFE) for global LGBTQIA+ equality.

Jemma Wynne

Jemma Wynne‘s famous bracelets are getting a Pride-worthy twist with a new addition this week! 10% of the fine jewelry brand’s Prive Rainbow Tennis Bracelet, which features multicolored diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds, will be donated to The Trevor Project this month.

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York has just launched a vibrant new Rainbow Collection, in honor of Pride! Featuring numerous bags, accessories, and more in a rainbow color scheme, 20% of the collection’s profits will be donated to The Trevor Project.

COS

COS has partnered with London-based artist Coco Capitán for Pride on a limited-edition capsule collection. Featuring unisex T-shirts and tote bags, featuring Capitán’s signature written designs and COS’ logo in rainbow hues. All proceeds from the collection will be donated to regional international charities—in North America, they’ll be sent to The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $50,000.

Super Smalls

Children’s jewelry brand Super Smalls is amping up their Pride support this year with numerous rainbow-colored accessories and jewelry. 10% of sales from the “Rainbow Edit” will be donated to the It Gets Better Project.

Happy Socks

A longtime Pride collaborator, Happy Socks is changing its standard fare this year. The brand’s entire campaign budget was donated to InterPride, an organization that promotes networking and Pride for LGBTQIA+ individuals, in favor of their usual large-scale campaign. However, the brand is still debuting a new rainbow-colored Pride sock collection available year-round, with 10% of all proceeds going to InterPride.

Versace

A longtime collaborator of Lady Gaga’s, Donatella Versace has partnered with the musician on the 10th anniversary of her “Born This Way” album for Pride. The singer’s Born This Way Foundation and Versace have collaborated on a capsule collection of unisex T-shirts and berets featuring a multicolored Versace logo, with a portion of proceeds going to the Foundation. In addition, a replica of Gaga’s Versace jacket from the Born This Way Tour is being auctioned on Omaze, with 100% of proceeds benefitting the Foundation.

Madewell

Madewell‘s latest collaboration is American artist Lisa Congdon, who’s created a range of men’s and women’s pieces with multicolored detailing for Pride. 50% of the collection’s sales will go towards the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which aims to establish equality for all people across numerous demographics.

Maison Miru

Jeweler Maison Miru‘s putting a charitable twist on their Rainbow Collection this Pride month. The brand will donate 10% of sales from its Rainbow Collection, which features multicolored crystals and rainbow motifs, to QUEER|ART, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQIA+ artists across different disciplines.

With Love Darling

Sustainable jewelry brand With Love Darling is donating 100% of proceeds from their Equality collection all June, in celebration of Pride. The funds from the heart-accented necklaces and bracelets will benefit The Trevor Project.

JUST FRED.

Cruelty-free pet accessories brand JUST FRED. is decking your pets out for Pride! The brand is launching a rainbow Pride bandana next week, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project.

GRIGRI

New Y2K-inspired accessories brand GRIGRI is going all in for Pride. Launched by Gen Z couple Andrea Dutch and Emeline Chauvin, the brand’s first #LOVEWINS capsule includes multicolored beaded phone straps and T-shirts, with 20% of proceeds benefitting It Gets Better.

Awe Inspired

Awe Inspired‘s newest Goddess Necklace is honoring none other than Black activist Marsha P. Johnson, who threw the first brick at Stonewall in 1969. All of the necklace’s proceeds will benefit the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which supports the human rights of Black transgender individuals.

Harwell Godfrey

Fine jeweler Harwell Godfrey is introducing a new pendant, just in time for Pride Month—the Rainbow Heart Charity Heart Pendant, with 100% of its proceeds going towards the Human Rights Campaign. Crafted from multicolored sapphires and diamonds, the detachable charm—like LGBTQIA+ celebrations themselves—will be available year-round.

Alo

Lifestyle brand Alo is expanding its range with a debut Pride capsule collection, “Love is Love,” which includes unisex hoodies, sweat shirts, tank tops, and more with the brand’s logo in rainbow tones. All proceeds from the line will benefit The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQIA+ and questioning individuals. Alo will also be offering free Alo Moves classes in celebration of Pride this month.

Christian Siriano x BURST

Christian Siriano’s latest collaboration? BURST Oral Care, which aims to make oral care accessible to everyone. This Pride Month, the two have joined forces to create a limited-edition box, featuring a multicolor-spotted mask and floss kit. $25,000 of all proceeds from the collaboration will be donated to The Trevor Project, in an effort to promote equality, inclusivity, and freedom from injustice.

Evolvetogether

Face mask brand Evolvetogether has created a limited-edition pack of 12 “HUMAN” masks for Pride, which comes with a portable mask storage pouch. Stamped with the coordinates of Hyde Park, where London’s first Pride march occurred, they aim to be a reminder of the universal connection that LGBTQIA+ communities all share. 10% of proceeds from the mask’s sales will support GLSEN, which aims to prevent bullying and harassment at school for LGBTQIA+ students.

Yandy

The 2021 Pride + Unity Collection from Yandy features an array of rainbow-hued pieces, from swimwear to clothing. This month, 10% of sales from the collection will be donated to multiple LGBTQIA+ organizations on both local and national levels, including GLAAD and One n Ten.

The Accessory Junkie

The Accessory Junkie has teamed up with activist Satchel Lee (daughter of Spike) to curate a jewelry and handbag collection, with 15% of purchases benefitting the Human Rights Campaign to support transgender equality. All pieces in Lee’s selection, like the brand’s beaded Jill phone bag, were handmade by independent international designers.

EF Collection

Fine jeweler EF Collection‘s Rainbow Eternity Band Ring boasts numerous multicolored diamonds, sapphires, rubies, and emeralds set in 14k gold—which are being used for a worthy cause. This month, 10% of the ring’s sales will be donated to LGBTQIA+ nonprofit The Trevor Project.

Native

Personal care brand Native has just partnered with The LGBT Asylum Project, which aims to provide LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers with accessible legal representation. Native has already donated $10,000 to this cause, and is spreading the love with a charitable incentive for its customers. By sharing donation receipts from any LGBTQIA+ nonprofit, shoppers can earn 20% off their next Native order.

Graziela

For Pride, Graziela is donating sales from its most colorful ring to a worthy cause. 10% of profits from the brand’s dazzling Rainbow Gem & Diamond 3-Sided Band Ring will be given to to the It Gets Better Project, which aims to empower youth in LGBTQIA+ communities.

Lord Jones

CBD brand Lord Jones’ belief in universal love has inspired a new Pride Bundle launch. The Bundle features a sweatshirt with the brand’s logo in rainbow lettering, as well as a box of its’ signature hemp-derived CBD Gumdrops, now multicolored. 50% of the Bundle’s profits will be donated to LA Pride in support of their efforts with PLATform, a program that teaches transgender and non-binary communities about activism and policy reform engagement. 50% of profits from purchases of the Pride Gumdrop boxes will also be donated to LA Pride.

DKNY

This Pride Month, DKNY returns with a third Pride capsule in partnership with the Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI). The limited-edition collaboration features unisex hoodies and tank tops printed with rainbow stripes and DKNY logos, as well as a black T-shirt and tank top stating “Ask Me About My Pronouns,” in ombre rainbow letters. The brand has made a donation to HMI, and has also released a social media campaign promoting inclusivity through preferred pronouns with social media stars like Plastique Tiara, Everett Williams, and Georgia and Hope Bridgers.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue‘s latest partnership has arrived, just in time for Pride. This month, the retailer is working with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), donating $50,000 to the nonprofit’s Safe Spaces program, which establishes public venues as safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community. Saks has also dedicated a series of its’ store windows to Pride Month with archival images of the 1969 Stonewall Inn Uprising, as well as two interactive and historical in-store exhibits that open on June 21.

KATKIM

KATKIM is getting in the Pride spirit and showing solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. Online purchases of all of the fine jewelry brand’s pieces, like its’ signature rainbow ear pins, will donate 10% of profits this month to The Trevor Project.

Converse

Converse‘s latest Pride collection is here, sans barriers. The brand’s sixth annual Pride line and campaign, inspired by individuality and self-acceptance, features a range of multicolored sneakers, slides, T-shirts and sunglasses, as well as customizable sneakers. A graphic of mountains transforming into flowers further the message of transformation and LGBTQIA+ individual’s journeys of self-acceptance. This year, Converse has made donations to the It Gets Better Project, as well as forming grants for LGBTQIA+ youth that benefit the Ali Forney Center, BAGLY, and OUT MetroWest.

