Muse Shop Celebrates One Year Anniversary In NYC

It’s no small feat for a New York City store to open its doors during a pandemic, and so Jennifer Shanker of Muse Shop gathered her besties on Friday evening to celebrate one hugely successful year in business. The event, held at their Hudson Street location, brought out Edouard Leret of Leret Leret, Eric Rutherford, Town & Country’s Stellene Volandes, Lynn Yaeger, jewelry designer Brooke Garber Neidich of Sidney Garber, Barton Cowperthwaite of Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things, Cindy Krupp, Matthew Wilkas, and Micheal Musto for cocktails.

Adding to the occasion, Phantom of the Opera star John Riddle gave an incredible performance, accompanied by Matt Hinkley on guitar. The star wowed the crowd with his original interpretations of Harvest Moon, Faith, Give Me One Reason, and Baby One More Time, among other hits. Delighting local passersby in the West Village on Friday evenings, Muse Shop has been welcoming Broadway actors who were out of work to perform at the store throughout the year.

Actors Robbie Fairchild and Adam Perry, who have brought their boo-kay flowers to the store, were on hand to great guests with autumnal arrangements, while the evening also also celebrated the new drop of Leret Leret ‘Edition 3’ sweaters with special customization options available for guests.

Muse, which originally set up shop with a unique concept of mixing jewelry brands, accessories, decorative objects, and even Stellene Volandes’ book on jewelry, was recenlty nominated for a 2021 Gem Award for Retail Excellence. And you guessed it—initially intended to be a pop-up, the store will be sticking around. “Even if you just pop in to say hi, we want the Muse shop to be a friendly, welcoming joyful addition to the neighborhood,” Shanker previously told The Daily.

Mission accomplished!

