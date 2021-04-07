Natalie Betteridge On Her Style Inspirations and Favorite Jewelry Designers

Natalie Betteridge is part of a family of fifth-generation jewelers from the world-renowned Betteridge … located in Palm Beach, Greenwich, Vail, and Aspen. Known for her exquisite taste, this mother of two is joining THE DAILY as a contributing editor to share her passion for jewelry. First, let’s get to know her a little better!

Name: Natalie Rose Betteridge

Location: Greenwich, CT

Spouse: Win Betteridge

Instagram Handle: @jewelsdujour

Define your style: Classic, sophisticated casual but usually with a fun flourish.

How would your best friend describe you?

“Intelligent, sophisticated, comforting, and fun!” So says my twin sister and best friend, Marie.

Style inspirations: Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Babe Paley, Slim Keith, and Gloria Guinness.

Wardrobe staples: A pair of dark jeans, a crisp white button-down blouse, Chanel tweed skirt, linen…all summer long, ballet flats, and stylish sneakers. I’m currently loving On Cloud.

How much jewelry do you own?

Never enough, but plenty for now!

What is your most cherished piece of jewelry?

Two pieces, one is a pendant that was made for me by David Michael, talented twin jewelers based in Australia. They painted my son’s eye onto a piece of mother-of-pearl, then set it behind an antique watch crystal, and added a beautiful diamond halo in darkened gold. My other cherished piece is a pair of sapphire hoops set in gold and copper, by Hemmerle.

Favorite jewelry designers: Hemmerle, Viren Bhagat, Fernando Jorge, Verdura, JAR, Taffin, SABBA, vintage Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Bulgari, and Suzanne Belperron.

What is the first piece of jewelry you ever owned?

A sapphire and diamond ring my mom had made for me, and an identical one for my sister, which she gave to us on our 16th birthday. Unfortunately, mine was accidentally dropped in a lake by a clumsy friend. My sister still has her’s though.

What is your motto or philosophy when it comes to jewelry?

If you don’t love it immediately, don’t buy it. Stay away from trends. Quality is key, even if it’s a touch more expensive.

Where are your favorite places to shop in Greenwich?

Betteridge, Hoagland’s (for home goods), Veronica Beard, Roundabout for vintage finds, and The Huntress in Pound Ridge. Where are your favorite places to shop in Aspen? Gorsuch and Kemo Sabe.

Where are your favorite places to shop in the Hamptons?

Aerin, LoveShackFancy, and goop Sag Harbor. Who is your favorite person to go shopping with and why? My twin sister, Marie, because we can be completely honest with each other and still have a fabulous time. We can joke, play, and be silly.

Where are your favorite places to get dressed up for?

Dinner in New York City, our country club, and any sort of event or cocktail party, when those resume.

Who are your style inspirations?

Nicole Kidman, Lauren Santo Domingo, and Gabriela Hearst. Where are your favorite places to travel? In Europe, France and Italy.

What do you make sure you always pack?

Good shoes for walking, extra contact lenses, a pretty patterned pashmina, and versatile jewelry.

What do you forget most often when packing?

Sunscreen.

Where in the world would you still like to go?

Japan, Egypt, Thailand, Morocco, and Australia.

What is your motto?

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”—Confucius

What is your most prized possession?

My two beautiful boys, Hunter and Oliver

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.