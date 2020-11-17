Here’s How To Shop Responsibly-sourced Emerald Jewelry From Female-led Brands

Seeing as you were wondering what to get me for Christmas, I have an idea right here for you. Muzo Emerald Colombia—the famed responsible emerald producer—is collaborating with 10 female talents who are each making waves in the fine jewelry space. The result? A heart-achingly beautiful edit of wearable treasures, which just went live on Moda Operandi.

The project saw each powerhouse designer put her own distinctive, signature spin on Muzo’s emeralds. The conscious collection includes future heirlooms such as 18K gold rings by Nicole Carosella of Sorellina, tassel earrings by Loren Nicole, a vintage-inspired charm by L.A.-based Jenna Blake, and a show-stopping white gold and diamond necklace by Mexican designer Colette Steckel of the brand Colette.

Other participating designers include Harwell Godfrey, Katherine Jetter, Michelle Fantaci, Nina Runsdorf, Robinson Pelham, and Silvia Furmanovich.

What’s more; this is the first time that many of these brands have had access to faceted emeralds, creating new price point opportunities. At the lower end of the scale, pieces start at $1,500.

So as you’re planning what to get me, peruse some picks from the offering below:

