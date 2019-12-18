Louboutin Gets a Gallery Show, Fiorucci Is Rebooting Menswear

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Christian Louboutin Exhibit to Open at Phillips Auction House

LouBhoutan, an immersive exhibit will open at Phillips Auction House in New York tomorrow. The show features a limited-edition capsule collection made in collaboration with student artisans of the National Institute for Zorig Chusum in Thimphu, Bhutan. Christian Louboutin was introduced to the National Institute (also known as the School of the 13 Royal Crafts of Bhutan) during a trip there. Inspired by the creativity of the students, he asked them to translate their skills in woodwork, calligraphy, embroidery, painting, sculpting, and carving to shoe design. After six years, the resulting collection consists of 13 hand-sculpted platforms.

“The Bhutanese are real virtuosos when it comes to working [wood]. It is a multi-century-old practice, almost a habit,” Louboutin says. “You can feel in their way of working, the ease of it, following the direction of the veins to turn it into a beautiful sculpture.” LouBhoutan is on at Phillips from December 19th through December 22nd.

Fiorucci Names New Menswear Creative Director (Vogue Business)

British designer Daniel Fletcher is being tasked with rebooting Fiorucci’s menswear line. Fletcher, who will continue to work on his own label, will present his first collection for the brand at London Fashion Week: Men’s in January. “I’ve never had this level of responsibility before, but it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” he says. “It’s any designer’s dream to be able to go into a company that already has a history, but be able to put your own spin on it.”

Currently, menswear makes up a mere 10 percent of the brand’s business, But Janie and Stephen Schaffer, who bought Fiorucci in 2015, want to bump that number up to 25 percent in the next two years. There are plans to expand the menswear line to include bags and accessories. Additionally, there will be a slight overhaul of the aesthetic, moving away from streetwear items to more tailored, elevated pieces.

Retail Sales Fall Amid Strikes In France (Business of Fashion)

Public transit workers in Paris have been on strike since December 5, protesting a proposed pension overhaul. The move has lead to a drop in retail sales, which are 40 to 45 percent lower than they were in 2017. The current strike is having a bigger effect on holiday sales than last year’s Yellow Vest protests.

Instagram to Release Anti-Bullying AI (Instagram)

Instagram is officially rolling out a feature that notifies users when their comments can be considered offensive, and gives them a chance to edit their words before they become visible. The platform began testing the function — which uses AI to scan comments — in July. It found that people are willing to edit their words when encouraged. The feature, which is meant to curb bullying, is rolling out in select countries and will expand globally within months.

Hearst Magazines Names New SVP and Chief Business Officer

Kristen O’Hara is now SVP and chief business officer of Hearst Magazines, a newly created role. She was most recently VP of business solutions at Snap Inc., and also spent 16 years at Time Warner (now WarnerMedia).

“Kristen’s experience selling across all media platforms, including print, digital, video and social, and her vast knowledge of data analytics, make her the perfect candidate to lead Hearst Magazines into the next generation,” said Michael Clinton, the company’s president, marketing and publishing director. “Her leadership and passion for what we do will be invaluable as we continue to create and deliver the most innovative and sophisticated marketing solutions for our advertisers.” O’Hara, who will report to Hearst Magazines president Troy Young, begins her new job January 6.

