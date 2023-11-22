RHONY fans won’t want to miss this one! Cast member Leah McSweeney (seasons 12-13) has gone through her closet to unearth some of her most notable looks on the Bravo reality show, and she’s about to auction them online in aid of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC). The sale, which will happen on digital marketplace Basic.Space, is set to take place this Giving Tuesday, with 50% of proceeds benefitting NAMI-NYC’s crucial resources.

Among the looks are McSweeney’s Halloween prom queen costume, a RHONY hoodie made exclusively for cast and crew, and her custom black mesh dress, gloves, and mask she wore for the season 12 reunion, which were designed by Sandra Gagalo.

The author, designer, TV personality, and advocate noted that raising funds to support NAMI-NYC’s free programs for family members and individuals living across the five boroughs affected by mental illness is a cause close to her heart. The 40-year-old organization also offers support, education, mentoring, and advocacy, as well as a helpline in over 180 languages to New Yorkers in need. “I love NAMI-NYC for many reasons, but most importantly because they help give access to mental health care and support when people struggling need it the most,” McSweeney said. “Breaking the stigma surrounding mental health is urgent as we face a national mental health crisis. NAMI-NYC is fighting the good fight, and I am happy these looks can help be a part of that.”

Download the Basic.Space app ahead of Giving Tuesday right here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.