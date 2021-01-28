IMG Models Signs Ella Emhoff

The second daughter has joined the board at IMG Models. A week after she sent searches for sparkly Miu Miu coats skyrocketing, Ella Emhoff has landed a major modeling contract. If you needed more proof that fashion and politics are truly having a love affair RN: this.is.it!

The 21-year-old Parsons fine arts and textile design senior, who is the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, was announced as IMG’s newest face today—where she’ll join the ranks of the Hadid sisters, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, and many other household names. With their fingers ever positioned on the pulse of the zeitgeist, IMG bosses also snapped up poet Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman earlier this week.

Brooklyn-based Emhoff, who saw her Instagram following go stratospheric last week thanks to her individual sense of style, told the New York Times that she was “pretty surprised”—although she has been modeling with a smaller agent for the last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

“I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline,” she said. “As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body.”

Having already been nicknamed the Second Daughter of Bushwick, she added that she’s excited to “be part of that change” as a model with “really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut.”

IMG Models president Ivan Bart added that the public is craving authenticity and that, “It’s not really about shape, size or gender any more.” He added, “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.”

We, for one, can’t wait to watch her next move.

