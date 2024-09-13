Chic Report

Grey/Ven Is Stepping Into The Spotlight

CEO Scott Weissman shares the rising fashion brand's Fall 2024 collection, top trends, and future goals

by Aaron Royce
Grey/Ven, fashion, Scott Weissman, The Daily Front Row
Grey/Ven Fall 2024 (Courtesy of Grey/Ven)

Grey/Ven is on the rise as a minimalist brand to watch. The label’s superpowers are its versatility, sustainability, and an innovative mindset, as shared by CEO Scott Weissman.

When and why did you decide to launch Grey/Ven?
My business partner and now our president, Greg Lorber, and I purchased Grey/Ven in 2021 with the mission of blending contemporary design with timeless style. Our decision to take on the brand was driven by a belief in its foundation and a commitment to nurturing its original vision, while ensuring it evolves to meet the demands of today’s fashion landscape.

Grey/Ven, fashion, Scott Weissman, The Daily Front Row

Grey/Ven Fall 2024

Where does the name Grey/Ven come from? It’s so unique!
Since we took over Grey/Ven, our No. 1 goal has been to dissect the brand’s DNA, so we can continue to deliver the same quality with the same goals as originally intended. What we realized is that the words “grey” and “ven” can both mean so many different things. “Grey” symbolizes balance, neutrality, and sophistication. It’s a color that sits between black and white, representing the perfect blend of opposites—timeless, yet modern; simple, yet profound. It embodies the idea of intellect and elegance, where thoughtful design meets understated luxury. Grey is about finding that sweet spot where luxury is accessible, and where classic design meets contemporary innovation. “Ven” can be interpreted as a nod to “venture” or “avenue,” representing the path we’re taking to explore and expand the brand’s horizons. It’s about our journey to maintain Grey/Ven’s original vision while also pushing boundaries and venturing into new realms of design and luxury.

Grey/Ven, fashion, Scott Weissman, The Daily Front Row

Grey/Ven Fall 2024

Tell us about the Fall 2024 collection. What are this season’s core themes or palettes?
The collection features a rich palette of earth tones, including olive, rose, navy, denim, nudes, browns, and black. This season’s designs evoke a timeless elegance and warmth, perfectly suited for the modern woman who values both style and versatility.

How would you describe Grey/Ven’s aesthetic, and how has it evolved over the years?
As we continue to evolve, we ensure our collections resonate with the needs of today’s woman while staying true to our timeless vision, blending classic style with contemporary relevance. We emphasize refining our signature monochromatic tones with modern elements to create versatile pieces that effortlessly integrate into daily life.

Grey/Ven, fashion, Scott Weissman, The Daily Front Row

Grey/Ven Fall 2024

What are a few of your favorite Grey/Ven pieces, and why?
The collection is a curation of high-quality materials; our vegan leather and cashmere options are on trend this season and thoughtfully sourced from Japan. The Fall 2024 collection also features our versatile ponte fabric, a staple in our garments for its resilience for the woman on the go. Pieces include jackets, trousers, bias-cut skirts, slip dresses, blouses, and sweaters, all complemented by refined merino wool suiting and Japanese recycled silk.

Grey/Ven, fashion, Scott Weissman, The Daily Front Row

Grey/Ven Fall 2024

What are some fashion trends you’re particularly loving right now, and how do these inform Grey/Ven’s designs?

We’re always attuned to the evolving fashion landscape, but we interpret trends through our lens of understated elegance and versatility. We’re currently drawn to minimalist multifunctional pieces, like our sets that can be worn as separates or the completed look. We’re particularly excited about the forecasted resurgence of chocolate brown as a key trend this fall, resonating with our focus on earth tones in this collection.

Grey/Ven, fashion, Scott Weissman, The Daily Front Row

Grey/Ven Fall 2024

What’s Grey/Ven’s retail strategy currently, and how do you hope to expand in the future?
Our retail strategy focuses on creating immersive brand experiences in key luxury markets. Our East Hampton flagship store, which just completed its first season, is our first success. We’re thrilled to announce our expansion with store openings in both Manhattan and Miami this fall.

Grey/Ven, fashion, Scott Weissman, The Daily Front Row

Grey/Ven Fall 2024

What categories do you plan to add to the mix at Grey/Ven?
We’ve already started expanding into men’s sportswear, and we’re currently developing a line of handbags and accessories in Italy. This natural evolution of our brand into new categories will embody the same commitment to quality, versatility, and timeless design.

What’s next for Grey/Ven? Any hints on your next collections or upcoming projects?
Looking ahead, we’re focused on building from the momentum of our flagship opening in East Hampton this summer, our new store openings in Manhattan and Miami, and new collections featuring key category expansion.

All images: Courtesy of Grey/Ven 

Avatar

