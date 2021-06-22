Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: MERIT Beauty’s Limited-edition (Free!) Baseball Cap

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy)

What: Thanks to Katherine Power’s clean and refined beauty brand MERIT, I’ve traded in all of my concealers, primers, and BB creams for just one product: the creamy, dreamy, your-skin-but-better ‘The Minimalist – Perfecting Complexion Stick.’ And now, I can further declare my love for her edited and considered beauty company by wearing the new limited-edition ‘Less Is More’ baseball cap, launching today.

Who: A true modern-day mogul and a busy mom to boot, Katherine Power has many strings to her bow. She is the co-founder/CEO of fashion website WhoWhatWear, as well as the co-founder/CEO of affordable skincare brand Versed. Outside of the beauty and fashion game, she is also a pioneer in the clean wine space, having launched Avaline alongside Cameron Diaz.

(Courtesy)

Why: Days after I interviewed Power about her clean wine brand, I found myself in Sephora stocking up on my usual go-to primer—that was until a chatty staff member steered me instead in the direction of The Minimalist and told me it was both selling like hot cakes and her personal new favorite product in the entire store. Sold! Speaking of putting your skin first—now that I’m back to early AM workout classes (lol I’ve literally gone to Rumble once, but the motivation is finally there again), I’m conscious about shielding my bare and fair skin from the sun on the 10-minute walk home. Enter: protection in the form of this new MERIT cap, which comes free with every product purchase while stocks last.

Where: meritbeauty.com

How much: FREE!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail
Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Inspiring Women: Katherine Power On New Beauty...

What Is Serena Williams Doing with Gwyneth...

The Daily Roundup: Brooklyn Beckham to Shoot...

In Case You Missed It… The Daily...

Target Joins Forces with Who What Wear

Encore, Encore! Have You Devoured The Latest...

The Daily Media: 45 Moves To Discuss

The Daily Media: 45 Moves To Discuss

Cameron Diaz Opens Up To Harper’s Bazaar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X