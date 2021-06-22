Editor’s Pick: MERIT Beauty’s Limited-edition (Free!) Baseball Cap

What: Thanks to Katherine Power’s clean and refined beauty brand MERIT, I’ve traded in all of my concealers, primers, and BB creams for just one product: the creamy, dreamy, your-skin-but-better ‘The Minimalist – Perfecting Complexion Stick.’ And now, I can further declare my love for her edited and considered beauty company by wearing the new limited-edition ‘Less Is More’ baseball cap, launching today.

Who: A true modern-day mogul and a busy mom to boot, Katherine Power has many strings to her bow. She is the co-founder/CEO of fashion website WhoWhatWear, as well as the co-founder/CEO of affordable skincare brand Versed. Outside of the beauty and fashion game, she is also a pioneer in the clean wine space, having launched Avaline alongside Cameron Diaz.

Why: Days after I interviewed Power about her clean wine brand, I found myself in Sephora stocking up on my usual go-to primer—that was until a chatty staff member steered me instead in the direction of The Minimalist and told me it was both selling like hot cakes and her personal new favorite product in the entire store. Sold! Speaking of putting your skin first—now that I’m back to early AM workout classes (lol I’ve literally gone to Rumble once, but the motivation is finally there again), I’m conscious about shielding my bare and fair skin from the sun on the 10-minute walk home. Enter: protection in the form of this new MERIT cap, which comes free with every product purchase while stocks last.

Where: meritbeauty.com

How much: FREE!