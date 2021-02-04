Editor’s Pick: Ikonick Lips Collection

What: Pucker up! Because we’re obsessed with Ikonick’s new Lips collection: a series of canvas artwork featuring a range of graphic, printed pouts with dancer Delaney Glazer. If you’ve ever wanted to seal your Valentine’s gift with an added kiss—now’s the time!

Who: Jeff Cole’s and Mark Mastrandrea’s Los Angeles-based art brand continues to go from strength to strength. The company, which is backed by Scooter Braun and Gary Vaynerchuk, just introduced its highly-anticipated women’s offering late last year, and it’s already going down a treat. The duo started the brand as a passion project in 2016, and in just five years they now sells pieces to tens of thousands of people worldwide, all while encouraging them to follow their own big dreams.

Why: Lips makes a major statement anywhere—and they’ve always held fascination within the art world, from Ryan Kelly’s Insta-famous styles to Salvador Dali’s surrealist sofas. These prints also offer something for everyone, with a range of colors and prints like roses, gold, paisley, marble, and floral. Mwah!

Where: ikonick.com

How much: starting at $90

