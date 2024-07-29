Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Crinkle Maxi Skirt

What: Banana Republic‘s latest summer collection includes an array of crinkle-textured pieces. A core item in the selection is its crinkle maxi skirt, a column style with a high rise silhouette.

Who: Since February, Zac Posen’s designs have marked a new phase for Banana Republic since the designer was appointed creative director of Gap, Inc. In the months since, his designs for Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy have quickly gained traction among consumers and fashion fans alike. Banana Republic’s recent collections have emphasized the label’s safari-inspired aesthetic, featuring elevated basics and statement pieces with tonal colors, elevated textures, and chic silhouettes.

Why: The crinkle maxi skirt’s classic silhouette and subtle allover texture brings a versatile, yet elevated take to the classic long skirt. A semi-sheer finish brings the piece a sleek flair, while its elasticized waistband and hidden side zipper ensures a secure fit. Tonal green and black colorways further allow this skirt to remain versatile, easily allowing for mixing and matching with a range of tops and accessories.

How much: $150

Where: BananaRepublic.com.

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.