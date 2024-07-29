Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Crinkle Maxi Skirt

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Banana Republic, Editor's Pick, fashion, skirt, maxi skirt
Banana Republic crinkle maxi skirt (Courtesy of Banana Republic)

What: Banana Republic‘s latest summer collection includes an array of crinkle-textured pieces. A core item in the selection is its crinkle maxi skirt, a column style with a high rise silhouette.

Banana Republic, Editor's Pick, fashion, skirt, maxi skirt

Banana Republic crinkle maxi skirt

Who: Since February, Zac Posen’s designs have marked a new phase for Banana Republic since the designer was appointed creative director of Gap, Inc. In the months since, his designs for Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy have quickly gained traction among consumers and fashion fans alike. Banana Republic’s recent collections have emphasized the label’s safari-inspired aesthetic, featuring elevated basics and statement pieces with tonal colors, elevated textures, and chic silhouettes.

Banana Republic, Editor's Pick, fashion, skirt, maxi skirt

Banana Republic crinkle maxi skirt

Why: The crinkle maxi skirt’s classic silhouette and subtle allover texture brings a versatile, yet elevated take to the classic long skirt. A semi-sheer finish brings the piece a sleek flair, while its elasticized waistband and hidden side zipper ensures a secure fit. Tonal green and black colorways further allow this skirt to remain versatile, easily allowing for mixing and matching with a range of tops and accessories.

Banana Republic, Editor's Pick, fashion, skirt, maxi skirt

Banana Republic crinkle maxi skirt

Banana Republic, Editor's Pick, fashion, skirt, maxi skirt

Banana Republic crinkle maxi skirt

How much: $150

Where: BananaRepublic.com.

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Talbots Izzy Scalloped Espadrilles

Lynn Anna Lafreniere: the beauty talent is...

Editor’s Pick: 9dcc’s Collection 01 Hats

New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 Schedule...

Banana Republic’s Bettina Mueller & Nicole Wiesmann...

14 hours with Payton Sartain in Cannes:...

A Decade After Sheeraz Hasan Introduced Her...

Kristen Bateman’s New Tom Ford Book Is...

Up Next Designer’s Albert Ayal Is Changing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.