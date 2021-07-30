Editor’s Pick: A Wear-It-Anywhere Workout Set From ENVT

What: This ain’t your average workout set. Leave it to female-founded luxury athleisure brand ENVT to truly re-invent the wheel when it comes to the sports bra-and-leggings combo with this unbelievably chic and cool girl-approved set, inspired by fashion figures of the ’90s.

Who: ENVT takes the notion of activewear and spins it on its head. Chloe Oh’s emerging brand, founded in 2019, takes its inspo from the French term, en avant, aka to move forwards, onwards, and ahead. This style is Oh’s third capsule collection, aptly named ICON.

Why: In this form-fitting, elevated take on a two-piece co-ord, available in chocolate brown and slate gray, there’s little a day in New York City could throw at you that you wouldn’t be suitable dressed for. Barre to bar, anyone?

Where: enavantactive.com

How much: $330