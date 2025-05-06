Last week, The Daily Front Row took an excursion to Paso Robles, California to check out the world-renowned Daou Vineyards for another unforgettable adventure. We travelled via luxury sprinter from West Hollywood and brought along some of our favorite content creators and wine lovers for a two-night stay. Our special guests included Christina Caradona, Ashley Haas, Keke Lindgard, Norbi Novak, Kristi Korzec, Meeka Hossain, Hunter Kohl, Shayne Hindes, Nicholas Birchal, and The Daily’s Nandini Vaid and Eddie Roche.

The adventure kicked off when we arrived at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort, a gorgeous hotel located on 20-acres, which features Tuscan-style architecture and museum-caliber artwork. Our guests were given their first official taste of Daou before being escorted to a gifting suite, where they received Daou wine bottles—as well as goodies which included MILLY dresses, Rhode Milk Glaze, Dae Taming Hair Wands, Ellis Brooklyn scents, Nuehaus Belgian chocolates, and Moroccanoil products. With wine in hand, the group got a private tour of Allegreto and learned about the level of detail that makes this spot feel like you’ve been transported to Europe. Situated amid fertile vineyards, the resort features sprawling gardens, bocce ball courts, a spa, poolside cabanas, and first-rate dining. The resort is also just minutes away from the Daou Vineyard.

The first excursion for the group was to check out the main attraction, Daou Vineyards, where our guests took time to take in the sprawling views as the sun set. Daou hosted a special wine hour and dinner from their talented executive chef, Spencer Johnston. Appetizers included caviar chips before a four-course meal of the Daou Estate chopped salad, Iberico pork secreto, Manhattan steak au poivre, and chocolate cremieux. Wines included a chardonnay from DAOU reserve, Sauvignon Blanc from DAOU Estate, Solomon Hills Pinot Noir, and PATRIMONY Cabernet Sauvignon. The welcome dinner also featured an opportunity to sit down with a tarot card reader for special wine-centric readings.

The next morning, the group took in treatments at the Allegretto’s spa where they enjoyed facials and massages. Guests then returned to the Daou Estate where they were treated to a special vineyard and winery tour. Marino Monferrato was on-hand at the private barrel tasting to tell the story of how brothers, George Daou and Daniel Daou, founded the brand. The siblings were born in Beirut, Lebanon and moved to France after a turbulent time and an almost near-death experience as children in their country. Through their courage and tenacity, they built a trauma bond as brothers and developed a close relationship that is maintained today. While living in France, they (particularly Daniel Daou) were bit by the wine bug. The brothers eventually ended up in California to attend college and pursue careers in tech. Their family eventually asked them to move back to France due to financial issues, but the brothers asked their family to move to the States to seek the American dream. The brothers had big success in technology, but Daniel never gave up his dream of being a winemaker. After they sold the tech company, the family pursued their dream and finally started a wine business. Eventually, they landed in the Western mountains of Paso Robles due to the proximity of the ocean, elevation, soil, and climate, which made it the perfect place to make a world-class Cabernet and Bordeaux.

Fried chicken and caviar, anyone? Daou created another unforgettable meal overlooking the scenic California views and plenty of wine tastings.

After lunch and more photos, guests headed to the Ampitheatre for a private paint and sip experience from local artist Liz. The group were given bottles of Daou to paint on and take home.

The group headed back to the hotel for a “costume change” before journeying to downtown Paso Robles. Libretto Jazz Club hosted the gang for wine, cheese, and music in an intimate setting and special performance. The day ended with a delicious dinner and more Daou wine at Thomas Hill Organics and a chance to check out the local scene in town. Another incredible trip to the heart of California’s central coast!

Daou Mountain, 2777 Hidden Mountain Road, Paso Robles, CA

