Editor’s Pick: Monique Lhuillier Diffuser From Zitomer

What: Born out of the partnership of Monique Lhuillier and Agraria, this Citrus Lily diffuser is a true meeting of their creative minds—with perfumed essential oils and notes of Italian bergamot and California lemons and beautiful packaging to boot. Once the oils are absorbed into the cotton wicks, the sola flowers diffuse them into your home, leaving a romantic, fragrant aroma in the air.



Who: Luxury designer Monique Lhuillier teamed with leading home-fragrance company, Agraria, for the first time back in 2016 for a collection that embodied Lhullier’s love of flowers. The result? A line of diffusers perfect for the home in both aesthetic and atmosphere. Sign us up!



Why: If there’s a summer household necessity at all, it’s a fresh and enveloping scent that’s both reminiscent of the season and ready to welcome any and all inside. *Cue the Monique Lhuillier Citrus Lily Airessence Diffuser!* The citrusy aroma is not only the perfect summer fragrance to have you dreaming of al fresco celebrations, the bottle also works wonders when used as decor—perhaps, atop a stack of coffee table anthologies. Win-win!



How much: $55

Where: zitomer.com

