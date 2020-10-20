GABBY LUNA CONSTRUCTS EPIC VINTAGE “MIAMI FALL” SHOOT

The modeling pool continues to grow with more inclusion and celebration of all body types and races. Becoming a standout face is precarious, but when your aptitudes extend past posing before a camera, like Gabby Luna, you will undoubtedly stay paramount. The young fashion model is a jack-of-all-trades with a background in interior design, architecture, and wardrobe styling, she can effortlessly conduct a Vogue quality photoshoot. Luna’s years of experience observing directors and crew members gave her the ability to clearly articulate her vision. Her higher education, yearly attendance to Modernism Week, Art Basel, and Frieze Week contributed to her expanded comprehension of feng shui and color blending, thus empowering her to construct the perfect set and fashion ensembles. Recently, Luna selected a team of Miami-based professionals to bring her “Miami Fall” project to life.

Fashion Stylist Maru Rion contributed to the shoot with her understanding of Luna’s inspiration and access to luxury designer brands such as Bottega Veneta and Burberry, which she believed resonated most with Luna’s personal style. “Gabby knew what she was trying to portray and had a big input in the creative direction of the project but definitely trusted me in curating this shoot, which I love,” Rion said. “The pieces I chose correlated perfectly with the locations we decided.” Other designers Rion handpicked from Saks, Net-A-Porter and Mytheresa for Luna’s sophisticated yet sexy style included Jacquemus, Proenza Schouler, Aje, and Jonathan Simkhai. Clearly, the shoot’s “Miami vibe” was not the typical flashy glam, bright colors, nor bedazzlement, but rather an old school neutralized 305.

Hair and makeup artist Shani Gottlieb derived beauty ideas off the styling and selected ambiance. For the first half of the shoot, Gottlieb used a dewy, bronze makeup style and effortless beach hair, while the subsequent half was elevated with a stronger saturated hairstyle. ”We used Glossier for Gabby’s skin to keep it fresh and dewy and used Bodyography Forever Summer palette for her bronzed eyes,” Gottlieb said. “For hair, we used IGK Next Level to prep and create volume, IGK Beach club pomade and spray to create the effortless wave texture, and for the sleek look I used argan oil, and IGK Hold Me.”

Photographer Yelssing Espinoza used a Nikon D5 to capture the gold the crew collaborated to develop. This was more play than work because Espinoza found Luna’s movements to flow like a slow and elegant dance performance. “Shooting with her went smooth, she was a cool and down to earth person and knew exactly what vibes and mood were necessary when I directed her,” Espinoza said.

The result of this power team was an epic compilation of high fashion photos of Luna on a vintage car and in Miami’s greenery. The Elite signee, whose career has been dulled from the pandemic, received plenty of positive feedback and her agents expect the images to reverberate strongly with designers and casting directors for future gigs.

Written by: Alexandra Morris

Presented by: T1