A Mother’s Day Photo Essay of 8 Chic Women from the Fashion and Art Worlds

In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, French artist and shoe designer, Marie Laffont, has put together a photo project of chic women in the fashion and the art world wearing her shoes while in quarantine these past few weeks. “I wanted to do a series of pictures of mothers who represent courage,” Laffont tells The Daily. “These women don’t give up. They are still working full time jobs, and at the same time they do everything at home now, without any help. They are strong women, they are modern women, and they are all mothers with a big heart and courageous attitude! And like me they never give up – even in these very trying times. They are the perfect representation of my brand, and I wanted to celebrate them on Mother’s Day.”

Laffont, who has worked under Christian Louboutin and Sonia Rykiel, shared the images with us exclusively.

1. Peggy Frey, French Freelance Fashion Journalist, based in Paris.

2. Patricia Mowbray, President of Racines d’Enfance a non-profit association, which builds schools and rehabilitates health centers in Senegal, based in Paris.

3. Agnes Perpitch, Gallerist at Perpitch & Bringand, based in Paris.

4. Anne-Sophie Rosseel, New York Founder and DA of ASR Design Studio, based in NYC.

5. Kelly Brady, CEO and founder of Brandsway Creative, a boutique PR and Social Media agency, based in NYC.

6. Xavière Laffont, Editorial director of Oh! My Mag, based in Paris.

7. Marie Laffont, French artist and shoe designer, based in NYC.

8. Oliva Speer Olivia Speer, Historian of Art

