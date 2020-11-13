Staying In Tonight? Stream This Fashion Show And DJ Afterparty Set Starring Slick Woods

Between the rainy NYC weather and new city-wide curfews, chances are that all you’ve got planned on this Friday evening is a night on the couch. So why not bring the party chez vous with this unique fashion show-meets-afterparty set. Here’s what our friends on the West Coast have been cooking up!

During lockdown in L.A., Zhu, the anonymous DJ known for mega hits such as Faded and Cocaine Model, and his creative team—including designer and creative director Emmy Slattery—put on their first ever show for the popular clothing line Zhu Merch. Filmed at a suitably-industrial sewing factory, the Fall Winter 2020 offering will be showcased during a livestreamed show on Twitch, featuring a host of personalities including model Slick Woods and rapper 24K GOLDN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZHU (@zhu)

Fittingly, Friday the 13th was chosen as the launch day for this fashion show with a difference. Alongside the clothes, the stream will tease parts of the music video for Zhu’s upcoming single release, I Admit It, and the chart topper will also perform an exclusive set. Literally, music to the ears of his fans who’ve undoubtedly missed the festival circuit this year!

Join the fun at this link from 5PM EST/8PM PST.

