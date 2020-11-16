Maintaining Client Relationships is the Key to Success for Saad Alami Rahmouni

Staying at home is slowly beginning to be a thing of the past, as Covid-19 restrictions are beginning to ease. This is especially true for the vibrant city of Miami, and for the nocturnal crowd that loves the many bars and nightclubs the city has to offer. Saad Alami Rahmouni moved to Miami almost ten years ago, and couldn’t be more delighted to hear news of the reopening. Rahmouni owns and operates Worldwide Luxury Concierge LLC, a hospitality-based service that caters to some of the most affluent people from around the world.

Rahmouni worked in the hospitality business since he was 15, so it was fairly easy for him to establish a reputable clientele list in the past decade. He is well aware of the key components necessary to gain the trust of a client, as he has worked in every aspect of the nightlife sector. He knew that to quickly rise in this scene he had to always deliver, never making a promise he could not execute. He takes it upon himself to provide excellence, and enjoys knowing that he can provide a service that makes people’s lives easier and more enjoyable.

The staple of Rahmouni’s success is the relationship he has formed with his clients. The scope of his services are far-reaching, as he can provide accommodations to his clients even when they are thousands of miles apart. Rahmouni has traveled the world for his business, as well as personal journeys. Through his extensive travels he has made connections almost everywhere, and this allows him to make his clients feel pleased and relaxed, in even the most unfamiliar places they seek to explore.

The daily life of Rahmouni parallels that of busy and successful entrepreneur, his phone is always ringing, and his inbox is flooded with e-mails. Rahmouni makes sure to carefully plan every client’s trip from the inception, from the moment they step on the plane, to the car service he arranges for the flight back. He makes sure that his clients have a smooth flow in their experience, going from one venue to another, all without any wait time. Rahmouni has been operating in the circles of the elite for many years, so he makes sure to offer the most luxurious goods and services. From boats, jets, restaurants, and anything else that appeals to high society, everything is just a call away for Rahmouni. He is a strong believer in integrity and reciprocity, if businesspeople provide him with assets and resources, he makes sure to do the same. He has connections in with every industry leader associated with hospitality and entertainment, allowing him to provide a wide range of top-notch services for his affluent clientele.

Covid-19 has been difficult on his industry, but he always makes sure to keep in touch with his clients, even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic. Rahmouni checks compliance guidelines for every country his clients seek to visit, and makes sure his travel logistics are always in line to avoid any government restrictions. He is looking into more exclusive housing via AirbnB, as well as other rental properties, in order to enhance the experience of his clients during their trips. He is very busy with his current clients and rarely accepts new ones for his services, if he does, he requires financial proof to make sure they are on his level.

Written by: Dimetri Hogan

Presented by: T1