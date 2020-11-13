Lily-Rose Depp Stars In The Chanel Cruise Campaign—And Can We Talk About These Bags For A Minute?

The quintessential Parisienne pixie that is Lily-Rose Depp is starring in the campaign for Chanel’s exquisite Cruise 2020/2021 collection, which is titled ‘Balade en Méditerranée’.

And what a ballad it is! Filmed in June near Paris, the campaign is an ode to vacations and to the Riviera, in particular. The dreamy short film goes behind the scenes of the shoot with the actress and Chanel ambassador.

“This collection is very easy to wear in your daily life,” she says to the camera. “It’s very wearable and effortlessly chic. What I think is really special is that everything is so mix-and-matchable.”

She got it in one: not only are these looks infinitely wearable, but the lookbook brings to mind that inimitable ‘French girl with a twist’ styling that, when Chanel gets it right, there really is nothing better. So while the Riviera might physically be out of reach right now, let these ‘fits take you there for a brief, fleeting moment. (Travel may be off the cards, but the prospects of pairing fun sequin bralettes with tweed suits and a chain belt around my torso à la Carrie Bradshaw? No one can take that away from me.)

The Chanel Cruise collection lands in stores on 11/17—but in the meantime, why not ogle these bags like I have been all day. Your move, Santa!

Watch the film starring Depp below:

