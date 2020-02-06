Watch the HKTDC Fall 2020 Runway Show Live Right Here

This year, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is bringing four buzzy designers to New York Fashion Week: Harrison Wong, Sun Lam of Sun=Sen, and Lary Cheung and Yi Chan of Heaven Please+. The show will take place at Spring Studios on February 6, but you can catch the whole thing via our livestream.

Be sure to tune in at 11am EST to catch the show!

