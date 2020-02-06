Coterie Buzz: Four Must-Know Brands From Around the World

Coterie Buzz is your exclusive preview to this season’s fair. Check the Daily for the scoop on who will be showing, and what to expect. You can find more information on fashion’s chicest trade show, here.

One of the biggest advantages of Coterie is that it allows New York buyers to be introduced to brands from around the world. Below are two buzzing labels from Turkey, and two hot names from Korea that attendees would do well to check out!

1. KNITSS, Booth 6905

Creative director Duygu Boz applies her version of modern style to knitwear. The Turkish brand — which is based in both Paris and Istanbul — utilizes yarns from Italy to present comfortable yet luxurious collections season after season. 2. Ace Nayman, Booth 7619

Designer Ece Nayman earned her BA in womenswear from the London College of Fashion. Now, she runs her own label inspired by her upbringing in Istanbul. Her line blends a bold color palette with oversized silhouettes, bringing a sophisticated edge to youth-oriented wares.

3. Fun Fur, Booth 7031

Fur? Not exactly. This Korean brand is putting a vegan spin on fashion, and producing chic — and animal-friendly! — coats, mufflers, and bags. Perfect for anyone looking to stay warm in NYC without doing a furry friend harm.

4. Vegan Tiger, Booth 6449

Another Korean brand doing fashion in a cruelty-free way, Vegan Tiger seeks to “put a message in the clothes we make.” The fun label has a glam-rock sense of style, and is a ton of fun to wear.

