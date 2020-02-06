YouTube Ups Their NYFW Game, Olivier Theyskens Returns

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

YouTube to Host Livestreams of Major Fashion Week Events

Derek Blasberg is certainly earning his paycheck at YouTube. The platform has managed its biggest fashion coup yet: inking deals to livestream several major shows across the New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks. Although the labels will host livestreams via their own channels, now you’ll be able to easily browse all of the runways at Youtube.com/fashion. Here is the current schedule:

Tom Ford — Feb 7, 7:00pm PST

Brandon Maxwell — Feb 8, 8:00pm EST

Tory Burch — Feb 9, 10:00am EST

Carolina Herrera — Feb 10, 10:00am EST

Oscar de la Renta — Feb 10, 9:00pm EST

Vera Wang — Feb 11, 11:00am EST

Michael Kors — Feb 12, 10:00am EST

Marc Jacobs — Feb 12, 6:00pm EST

Vivienne Westwood — Feb 14, 16:30 GMT

Victoria Beckham — Feb 16, 10:00am GMT

Tommy Hilfiger — Feb 16, 20:00 GMT

Burberry — Feb 17, 17:00 GMT

MaxMara — Feb 20, 9:30am GMT

Gucci — Feb 19, 15:00 CET

Prada — Feb 20, 16:30 CET

Emporio Armani — February 21, 10:30am and 11:30am CET

Versace — Feb 21, 18:00 CET

Dolce & Gabbana — Feb 23, 14:00 CET

Giorgio Armani — Feb 23, 16:00 and 17:00 CET

Saint Laurent — Feb 25, 20:00 CET

Chloe — Feb 27, 10:00am CET

Paco Rabanne — Feb 27, 14:00 CET

Christian Dior — Feb 27, 14:00 CET

Loewe — Feb 28, 9:30am CET

Balmain — Feb 28, 11:30am CET

Celine — Feb 28, 20:00 CET

Hermes — Feb 29, 20:00 CET

Balenciaga — March 1, 11:30am CET

Valentino — March 1, 17:00 CET

Givenchy — March 1, 20:00 CET

Stella McCartney — March 2, 10:00am CET

Giambattista Valli — March 2, 13:30 CET

Alexander McQueen — March 2, 20:00 CET

Chanel — March 3, 10:30am CET

Miu Miu — March 3, 14:30 CET

Louis Vuitton — March 3, 18:30 CET

Olivier Theyskens Named Artistic Director of Azzaro Couture

Theyskens is now in charge of the brand’s couture collections, ready-to-wear lines, and women’s and men’s accessories. He will unveil his first collection for the house during Couture Week in Paris in July 2020.

“Loris Azzaro left behind a considerable, very inspiring legacy,” said Theyskens in a release. “I am excited, thrilled, and honored to have the opportunity of bringing my vision to this legendary, iconoclastic house, for which freedom and pleasure remain ever-as-contemporary founding values. I would like to carry on this atypical universe through my collections while infusing them with my own perspective.”

“Olivier Theyskens has a unique ability to immerse himself in a legacy and to revisit it in a contemporary verve,” added Azzaro Couture CEO Gabriel de Linage. “His fondness for asserted sensuousness and the flowing contrasts of materials and cuts naturally echo the style of Loris Azzaro and his emblematic muses. We are thrilled to welcome him to our House and to our historical workshops.”

Versace Fights the Coronavirus

Versace is donating ¥1 million ($143,515 USD) to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation in support of Coronavirus relief efforts. “My heart goes out to those affected by the Coronavirus and their families,” says Donatella Versace. “We are sending our love and support and I urge everyone to help by donating to groups on the ground that assist those in need.”

As of yesterday, the New York Times reported that the death toll from Coronavirus has reached 490. Click here to donate to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.

L’AGENCE Debuted Their Fall 2020 Collection at the Bowery Hotel

No longer a newcomer to the New York Fashion Week calendar, L’AGENCE presented their Fall 2020 collection at the iconic Bowery Hotel in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The event marked their fourth consecutive season presenting at NYFW. Suiting played a central role in the wardrobe of the L’AGENCE woman for fall. The blazers paired effortlessly with the signature denim that has become a cornerstone of the brand, with plenty of silk separates in dynamic prints mixed in.

“A woman who incorporates L’AGENCE into her wardrobe has an appreciation for the classics, which is why suiting is such a significant message for us this season,” said L’AGENCE CEO and creative director, Jeffrey Rudes. “Of course, she also is trend-savvy and of-the-moment, which is why we’re pushing boundaries with compelling prints in classic silhouettes each season. This gives our customer the opportunity to participate in trends without being ‘trendy.’”

